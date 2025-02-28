The short pre -season Formula 1, reduced to only three training days in the Bahrain circuit, could not end in a more abrupt and disappointing way for Fernando Alonso, at the beginning of the year that should be the return to the elite group.

The Asturian finished his preseason tests with a discreet 8th best chrono in the morning session of Bahrain, without being able to participate in the evening, in more real a prize conditions, and taking some poor sensations of the car. It has neither peak speed nor good traction, a little hopeful panorama.

So that the Spanish pilot says goodbye to the preseason without having been able to make long batches to test the performance of the AMR25, which at the moment offers more doubts than certainties. But it has not been able to perform any classification drill. He leaves Bahrain without too much light.

Little hopeful times

Alonso rolled 49 laps and could only end in front of Sauber and Haas

The last training day began with change of plans in Aston Martin in the distribution of training hours among its pilots. Lance Stroll spent bad night and could not go on track in the morning, so it had to be Alonso who took the AMR25 flyer. The team opted, a couple of hours later, to give the Canadian in the afternoon shift, so the Asturian would not be in the car all day.

In this way, Alonso will not have been able to try any of the three days in the afternoon-night conditions, and unable to try a long batch.

Aston Martin’s mechanics working in Fernando Alonso’s car Ali Haider / EFE

The Spanish, who completed 49 laps, stayed in the morning session 1.2 seconds from the fastest, the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. At the moment, the sensations of Aston Martin, in terms of times, are not too flattering: Alonso only surpassed the Sauber and Haas.





In the four hours of training, the progress of the Mercedes in the hands of Kimi Antonelli, only 77 thousandths of the Ferrari, and ahead of Norris McLaren, which had been uncovered as the strongest, and Red Bull de Verstappen, fourth to almost 4 tenths, was significant.