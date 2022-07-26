After sixth place at the French GP last weekend, Spanish Fernando Alonso holds the record for most laps completed in F1 with 18672. Lewis Hamilton, who was in 3rd place, has 1500 laps less than the two-time world champion.

By the end of the year, Alonso will also have surpassed Raikkonen’s record as the driver who races the most Grands Prix. Currently, Alonso is just four fewer than the Finn. This means that after the Singapore Grand Prix he will have already broken the record. So Alonso will be the most experienced driver, because in terms of kilometers driven.