There are many Formula 1 fans who do not understand this sport without the presence of Fernando Alonso. He has been a constant during the last two decades, and although he sees how he progressively remains the last representation of previous times, for some more civilized and epic, he continues to pursue the dream of proclaiming himself three-time world champion. On July 29, 1981, in Oviedo, the best Spanish driver of all time on a circuit was born. The only national comparison of him is Carlos Sainz Cenamor, the ‘Matador’, father of Alonso’s natural heir both by lineage and by progression. The two-time Formula 1 world champion will celebrate his 41st birthday this Friday in a strange situation, and not precisely for reaching that active age.

Alonso is in a moment of existential doubt. Although he feels fitter than ever, and he shows it race after race – his start at the French GP last Sunday was much discussed – age is not just a state of mind. The topic this time runs into the intention of Otmar Szafnauer, head of the Alpine team, to prioritize the option of raising Oscar Piastri instead of renewing the Spaniard. The situation continues to be strange. A driver who is putting together a great performance -he has scored points for seven consecutive races- and who should be in the first place of the candidates to continue in the team, his future is not guaranteed.

Alonso himself confessed this Thursday at the Hungaroring that everything will be decided after the summer. Both parties, Alpine and Alonso, have to think about what suits them. The Asturian is in a zone of relative comfort (better what is bad known) and the team has a rider who knows all the mechanisms and who can give them that ‘extra’ that is missing in a completely new driver in Formula 1. About him paper, both the team and the driver have arguments to do what they want. As the tongue twister says, “if Prieto squeezes me, I’ll squeeze Prieto too.”

The celebration in the Alpine team this Friday before free practice for the Hungarian GP will therefore certainly have a bittersweet taste. The Asturian and the team maintain a certain pulse that is not to everyone’s taste, especially the fans. Alonso has not added fuel to the fire of rumours, which will not cease over the next few months, although a free space has been left at Aston Martin for which the Spaniard already sounded. Would Alonso play it for his last dance in Formula 1?

The last battles before the break



Alonso is one of the drivers who has a lot to say in this last weekend before the summer break. The Spaniard left a reasonably good feeling on his visit to Paul Ricard, although it remains to be seen if he is also capable of scoring points at the circuit where he achieved the first of his 32 Formula 1 victories. For Alpine, the Hungarian circuit is a circuit of pleasant memory In 2021, Esteban Ocon managed to debut his record in the ‘great circus’ thanks in large part to the work of Alonso himself, who left a memorable defense against Lewis Hamilton. The Briton is another one who will have to claim his position this weekend. Mercedes has made a huge progress compared to the beginning of the season, with a suspicious improvement not only in terms of performance, but also in sensations regarding the ‘porpoising’.

But without a doubt, those who have to give their chest are those responsible for Ferrari. After the debacle of Charles Leclerc in Paul Ricard, both the Monegasque and Carlos Sainz need a morale boost against Max Verstappen, who is willing to leave the championship seen to sentence, if he is not already. Whatever happens, the Dutchman will leave Hungary as the outstanding leader of the general classification, so on his side the job is done.