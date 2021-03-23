Everlasting Kimi Raikkonen is going to prevent Fernando Alonso be the oldest driver on the Bahrain GP grid that kicks off the 2021 Formula 1 season. At almost 40 years old (he will meet them in July), the driver who ignited the passion for a minority sport in an entire country returns to remove a thorn that remained: the third World Cup.

Detoxified from F1, a discipline that he confesses that he has not missed, he decides to return two and a half years later. Why? What prompts you to return to a competition where you touched the sky and plunged into the mud? In which you competed with some of the greatest in the history of you to you and ended up getting elbows with some pilots of poor costume jewelery? Only he can verbalize the answers, but it was sensed from the first day that it was a full stop but not an end point.

He left with honors. Escorted by Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton, the drivers who prevented him from achieving more championships, he finished his first stage as an F1 driver with some tops, a kiss to the stands and a wink at the camera. His participation in the World Endurance, he wanted to savor the champagne on the podium again, and siren songs from the Dakar Or the Indy. He dusted off the ‘triple crown’ concept of motorsport from the history books and shifted the focus: from wanting to be the best to wanting to be the most complete. From F1 to WEC, from there to Indy and from there to Dakar. Who dares to say that Fernando Alonso has been resting these two years?

Alpine, overgrown and well-known terrain



The circumstances in which Fernando Alonso returns to cross the tent of the ‘great circus’ are as unexpected as, possibly, positive for him. His first intention was to re-enter the Formula 1 world championship with a new regulations, the one that will enter in 2022 to throw the board into the air and that the pieces are repositioned. The greatest pandemic of the last 100 years arrived, the end of which is still only seen in the distance, and everything had to be delayed.

Alonso returns to F1 but treads on terrain already walked. It makes it to Enstone, the headquarters of the old Benetton and old renault, renamed Alpine by grace of Luca de meo, a risky new CEO of the diamond company who has bet hard. When Alonso received the first call at the end of 2019, he began to seriously consider reopening that door that, in his own words, never closed. It is a team that has lived through several moments of glory linked to collapses: as happened in the 90s in Michael Schumacher’s two-time championship, in the 2000s it was Fernando Alonso who lived two titles there dominating with authority. Unlike the ‘kaiser’, the Spaniard returned two years later to see how that group no longer had much to do with it.

In this regard, the support of the aforementioned De Meo is key. In the 2005-2006 biennium, for Renault Formula 1 was a key element and this was translated into explicit investment and support from the parent company. The more budget available, the more assets. A few years later, the disgraced Carlos Ghosn decided to cut back and 2008 and 2009 were the last years before it was re-founded under the name Lotus, to revert to being Renault years later. so far, what becomes Alpine.

For that reseeding that the new CEO of the group wants to undertake, it is necessary that things go well in F1, even if it is not a winning team. Already in the preseason it was seen: Alpine starts from where Renault left off. He will fight for a podium, but a victory (except for a mad race) is very difficult to secure.

Alonso’s work in this first year of his third coming will be lay the foundations for 2022, the great year of the jump. The Spaniard will pull the Alpine wagons in order for him to pick up speed for the great regulatory change, and there he does want to be the protagonist. It is vital to your goals that 2021 is a good year, and many eyes will be on it. As happened at Renault 2005, Alonso has the challenge of starting over: both he and Alpine have a lot to play for.