Formula 1’s 2025 season is about to start. Before the first Grand Prize and the preseason tests, the organization brought together its ten teams for spectacular presentation joint, in which fans have been able to witness the new cars, highlighting Williams and Aston Martinthe teams of Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso respectively.

The event started with a red carpet for which the official pilots for the incipient campaign paraded, as well as figures related to the large circus and Celebrities. Once the protagonists were inside the building, the comedian Jack Whitehall welcomed the attendees, recalling the bad relationship of Max Verstappen and George Russell.

The first cars began to parade on the stage. Few aesthetic changes in Sauber, who maintains Stake’s controversial advertising for their new pilots (Nico Hülkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto), and neither for Williams, whose FW47 will be piloted by Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon.

FW47 – F1 2025 Capture f1

Racing Bulls (formerly RB, Alphatauri and Toro Rosso) gave a radical turnaround with a White Libyan for Yuki Tsunoda and Isack Hadjarwhile Haas remained in his usual line for the new car of Esteban Ocon and Ollie Bearman.





Alpine opted hard for pink in its A525although it remains to be determined if that same confidence falls to Jack Doohan, Pierre Gasly’s partner who looks like a temporary substitute until Flavio Briatore decides to give Franco Colapinto his seat, according to the rumors that have surrounded the paddock Throughout the winter.

Fernando Alonso, along with Lance Stroll, made an entry ‘to the James Bond’ to uncover his ‘new’ car -The car presented is the AMR24 last season with new colors- for the first time, although all the details of the AMR25 will be known on February 23.

Aston Martin F1 2025 Capture f1

Mercedes returns to the silver With George Russell and the Rookie Kimi Antonelli as Paladines. Red Bull, on the other hand, completely maintained the aesthetic line in the RB21 in which Max Verstappen, with Liam Lawson again Escudero, will look for his fifth championship Consecutive World Cup.





The new Ferrari SF25, partially phagocied by HP advertising, will have the hands of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in the search for the world elusivewhile His great rival to beat, McLaren, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri Defending the title of builders, it does not risk with its new book.