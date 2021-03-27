By

It is inevitable to wonder who will finish in front this season between the two Spaniards. The Carlos Sainz duel against Fernando Alonso is actually a Ferrari against Alpine, in Formula 1 it is very difficult to compare athletes who do not drive the same machinery. But it is interesting, no doubt, to explore the peculiarities of the two best Spanish drivers that have been in the Gran Circo due to the longevity of their careers, the teams they have competed for and their successes in motorsport.

The 26-year-old from Madrid makes his debut with motorsport’s most legendary manufacturer, albeit in a rebuilding period that offers no short-term opportunities for success. The 39-year-old Spaniard returns after two seasons of absence that allowed him to explore other specialties, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Indianapolis 500 or even the Dakar. Comparing them from a statistical point of view is neither precise nor relevant, Alonso is among the best ever in Formula 1 and Sainz still has many years ahead of him to fight for victories and titles. But they can be weighed from the possibilities of the cars they will drive to their way of influencing the garage. Also, in motorsports there is no such thing as a tie.