It is inevitable to wonder who will finish in front this season between the two Spaniards. The Carlos Sainz duel against Fernando Alonso is actually a Ferrari against Alpine, in Formula 1 it is very difficult to compare athletes who do not drive the same machinery. But it is interesting, no doubt, to explore the peculiarities of the two best Spanish drivers that have been in the Gran Circo due to the longevity of their careers, the teams they have competed for and their successes in motorsport.
The 26-year-old from Madrid makes his debut with motorsport’s most legendary manufacturer, albeit in a rebuilding period that offers no short-term opportunities for success. The 39-year-old Spaniard returns after two seasons of absence that allowed him to explore other specialties, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Indianapolis 500 or even the Dakar. Comparing them from a statistical point of view is neither precise nor relevant, Alonso is among the best ever in Formula 1 and Sainz still has many years ahead of him to fight for victories and titles. But they can be weighed from the possibilities of the cars they will drive to their way of influencing the garage. Also, in motorsports there is no such thing as a tie.
The car: SF21 vs A521
CARLOS SAINZ
The Ferrari SF21 aspires to fight for third place in the Constructors’ World Cup, and that forces it to frequently make podiums and be in front of a very competitive mid-zone made up of McLaren, Aston Martin, Alpine and Alpha Tauri. If the evolution of the car is not as great as expected, the season will be very long in Maranello aspiring to score points and not fall into the cut of Q2. The engine is new, that must add up, and both the rear axle and the aerodynamics have been revised to forget the oversteer problems and the lack of top speed of the SF1000. To start with, the Ferrari has to be superior to Alpine because the resources of the Italian team have been much higher in previous years (from now on there is a spending ceiling) and because the Italians won races until 2019. The opposite would be a disappointment .
FERNANDO ALONSO
Renault made three podiums in 2020, as many as Ferrari, and the Alpine A521 is an evolution of that car that brought so many joys back to the Enstone team. The power unit is a revision, but not a new design, and perhaps that works against the interests of the French team. In the aerodynamic plane, they present a stylization of the rear part concentrating the bulges above the air intake in a kind of unsightly, but functional hump. In the case of Alpine, the podiums are not mandatory, but commendable. They start at a disadvantage because during the last five years they have suffered to change the trend and consolidate progress. All in all, it’s a good car on low- and medium-downforce circuits that can peek into the fight for the top-3 more often than some expect.
TEAM: Ferrari vs Alpine
CARLOS SAINZ
Little to say about Ferrari, the team with the most Formula 1 titles and a legend greater than the sport in which it competes. As an organization, the Scuderia operates from Maranello, where the team headquarters, the engine factory and also the rest of the racing and road car departments are located. The racing team is led by Mattia Binotto, a training engineer and former technical director of the team. The Swiss launched a reorganization by areas and divided responsibilities between figures such as Laurent Mekies (director of operations), Enrico Cardile (director of chassis) or Enrico Gualtieri (director of engine). The vast majority of the staff are Italian nationals.
FERNANDO ALONSO
Alpine is a multicultural team. The racing team is based in Enstone, England, formerly Toleman, Benetton, Lotus or Renault, at two different times. The engines are manufactured and assembled in Viry-Châtillon, France, from where executives appointed by Grupo Renault work to coordinate the future of the firm. Marcin Budkowski, an engineer of Polish origin, is the executive director of Alpine F1, although for the great prizes they have created the figure of the competition director, Davide Brivio, an Italian who comes from Suzuki in MotoGP and is close to Luca de Meo, the CEO of Renault. The Alpine brand encompasses the Renault sports car division.
Piloting style
CARLOS SAINZ
On one lap and with confidence, he is one of the most regular on the grid. But in the race, he expands his performance another couple of steps. He stood out at Toro Rosso and Renault, but it was McLaren where he emerged as a huge ‘carrerista’, one of those Sunday driver who only gains positions and returns the car intact, always with more points than initially expected. He has starred in aggressive overtaking, although incidents in which he sinned unsportsmanlike are not remembered. He has barely made any major mistakes in his previous six Formula 1 seasons. In short: solid, confident and courageous, just what Ferrari needs.
FERNANDO ALONSO
In qualifying, his last service record was 21-0 over his 2018 McLaren teammate Stoffel Vandoorne. Needless to say more. If his pole position statistics aren’t huge, it’s partly because he hasn’t had the best car on the grid except three times (2005, 2006 and 2007) during a two-decade professional career. On Sundays, if the car aims for sixth place, Alonso will fight for third. Always above mechanics, in the paddock he is considered one of the best drivers of his generation even though his number of titles is lower than those of Vettel or Hamilton.
Physical training
CARLOS SAINZ
In recent years, Sainz has included concentration and stress sports such as boxing and squash in his routines. More recently, the Madrid rider has revised his diet and has strengthened his bodybuilding exercises. In sight, he has increased his muscle mass considerably and he himself admits it: “I have gone from 71 to 74 kilos, in 2020 I did not lose weight during the season, but the opposite, and I feel better physically and psychologically.” He is one of the riders on the grid who takes the most care of his physical appearance.
FERNANDO ALONSO
At 39, his physical parameters are the best ever, and that says a lot about the preparation work he has done in the months leading up to his return. It combines more traditional aerobic activities for riders, such as cycling and running, with gym and specific neck work. It comes to 2021 particularly fine. Age will not be a variable to take into account in his performance this season. The identity card does not influence the timer.
Relationship with the team
CARLOS SAINZ
He lives near the factory and spends as much time as possible among engineers. From his father he learned to be interested in knowing first-hand all the processes of evolution and development of the car. At Woking they still remember him for his meticulousness, and now at Ferrari they are checking the level of involvement of Carlos Sainz. They are not used there to receive a pilot who asks for assignments every week, in Maranello it was more common for visits to be reduced to a simulator session and contact was maintained, almost exclusively, on the circuits during the grand prix. The man from Madrid is a team man, nobody ever spoke ill of his influence in a garage. And your relationship with the engineering staff will be optimal.
FERNANDO ALONSO
Results are demanded from the Asturian because he is a two-time world champion, so he also expects the maximum dedication of all the staff that he has at his side. Those who have not worked with him, such as Christian Horner or Toto Wolff, once pointed out that his ambitions could create a bad atmosphere in the garage. Those who have worked with him, such as Felipe Massa, Stefano Domenicali or Giancarlo Fisichella, said precisely the opposite, that they lived with Fernando the best years of his life in Formula 1 and that he is one of the most competitive drivers with whom they have been found throughout their professional careers. As Alonso will leave everything he has for Alpine on the track, it is logical that he demands the same from the team he defends. As an anecdote, the engineers did not plan to take the 2022 project to the wind tunnel on January 1, 2021, the first day on which it was allowed, until the Asturian let them see that there were no reasons to delay it for a single day and that If necessary, he would go to the same factory to follow the progress.
Relationship with your partner
CARLOS SAINZ
He has not had any problems with teammates, and that at the time he was by the side of Max Verstappen and his environment within the Red Bull program. Afterwards, he has shared a garage with Kvyat, Hulkenberg or Norris, maintaining a good relationship with all of them. The guy endured against Max when they met at Toro Rosso and afterwards, only the German added more points than Sainz in the 2018 Renault, although the Madrilenian scored in more races. At McLaren, the difference in results compared to Norris was enormous. The good atmosphere reigned in the Woking garage and it is one of the trends that Sainz has also wanted to implement at Ferrari together with Charles Leclerc, a theoretically more uncomfortable partner than those he has had so far, with the exception of Verstappen. Sainz and Leclerc have spent a lot of time together in Maranello in recent months and the relationship is good.
FERNANDO ALONSO
Virtually all of his teammates keep a fantastic memory of him, and that includes world champions like Jenson Button, who always pointed to him as the most complicated reference to which he has had to measure himself during his period in Formula 1. Only the British added more points than Alonso in a season with the same car, although it was with the humble McLaren Honda of 2015, who aspired to few awards. Hamilton equaled him, 109-109, at McLaren 2007. With Esteban Ocon, the age difference is great. A young rider who wants to consolidate meets a legend of his sport who wants to win again. The Frenchman has to work a lot if he does not want to end up like Vandoorne, another young man with a great future who ended up absolutely surpassed by the Asturian’s deployment, from Friday to Sunday.
The prognosis
CARLOS SAINZ
If Ferrari does half of what it promises in 2021, Carlos Sainz must climb several podiums during the season and fight for the top-6 of the drivers’ championship as he has done in recent seasons, then with McLaren. For mechanics, he has to be in front of Fernando Alonso on a regular basis. And that should help him finish the season in front of the two-time Spanish champion.
FERNANDO ALONSO
It would be very good news if Fernando Alonso had a car capable of taking him to the podium during the 2021 season, as Renault did in 2020. At 23 grands prix, it seems possible that this may occasionally be the case. But the Ferrari should be ahead as a general rule, even if it starts from a worse position in the constructors’ championship, because the resources and the demands of the factory thus oblige. Somehow, Sainz must finish the year ahead of Alonso because otherwise he would speak very badly of Ferrari’s performance this season.
