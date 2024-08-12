Fabiola Yañez says she was threatened by Argentina’s former president; government officials confirm they witnessed the attacks

Former Argentine First Lady Fabiola Yáñez said she was a victim of domestic and psychological violence by her ex-husband and former president Alberto Fernández. In her first interview after the leak of images of bruises, Yáñez said she sought help from government agents, including the Ministry of Women, and that she did not like the treatment she received.

“Yes, I asked for help [ao Ministério da Mulher] […] I showed [as imagens] and asked for help. The person saw them and now sent me a message saying ‘you never asked me for help’ […]. You can guess who I’m talking about. I was told, ‘Come, come to the office.’ If you see someone going through this, I’m the one who has to go to them?”, he said in an interview with Infobae.

Living in Madrid, Spain, she denied that she leaked the images and the conversation that exposed the case. The exchange of messages was part of an investigation opened against Fernández that is investigating corruption, and were on a cell phone belonging to the former president.

“I was devastated, but I was devastated for my son. I never wanted a picture of me in that state to come out. What woman wants to see herself on television and in the world’s major media outlets like that? […] My family is separated because my mother had to come and support me.”he said.

Violence lasted for years

When the images were leaked, the former first lady hesitated to file a complaint, was approached by the courts and chose to formalize the case. He said the violence began before Fernández took office in 2019. The couple had been together since 2014.

Throughout the interview with the portal Infobaeshe avoided giving details about the allegations, as she would be prevented from doing so by the ongoing case in court. Yolanda said that she was betrayed by the former president and that she covered up many cases, citing an alleged affair between her then-husband and the radio host Tamara Pettinato.

“Another form of violence that I have been subjected to for a long time is telephone harassment. Psychological terrorism. This person has been threatening me every other day for 2 months that if I did one thing or another, he would commit suicide. This is not something that should be done, it is a crime.” […] It was the last thing he did to me.”he stated.

Employees witnessed assaults

Fabiola Yáñez said that even though she was living in separate houses, inside the Quinta de los Olivos (Olivos presidential residence), she was still a victim of violence. According to the Argentine newspaper The Nationemployees at the presidential residence confirmed having witnessed cases of violence.

In one of these episodes, Alberto Fernandez allegedly grabbed Fabiola Yañez by the hair and arm. He was taken out of the guest house, where his ex-wife was staying with the couple’s son, to calm down.

Fernández was the target of a search and seizure order on July 9. His cell phone was seized by the courts, which ordered restrictive measures. The former president of Argentina denies the accusations. In a statement, Fernández said he had learned about the case through the press and said he would present evidence of his innocence.