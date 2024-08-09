Fabiola Yañez, Argentina’s former first lady, filed a complaint against former President Alberto Fernández on Tuesday (6), accusing him of domestic violence. Yañez’s complaint includes evidence of the aggression she suffered, represented in photos and screenshots of conversations between the former first lady and Fernández.

This Thursday (8), the Argentine portal Infobae released an article revealing such evidence. Images made available by the portal show Yañez with bruises on his arm and face.

In the exchanged messages, which were also made available on the website, Yañez reprimands Fernández for his violent act: “It doesn’t work like that, you hit me all the time. It’s unusual. You can’t do this to me when I haven’t done anything to you,” the former first lady wrote in one of the messages.

She also sends a photo of herself with a black eye to Fernández, saying, ironically, “This is when you accidentally hit me.”

In response, the former leftist president apologized, saying he “felt bad” about what had happened.

In another message released, Yañez says that she was attacked for three days in a row by Fernández: “You have been hitting me for 3 days in a row.” The former president, in turn, responds that he is having “difficulty breathing” and asks Yañez to stop talking about her attack.

Fernández, who is already being investigated by the Argentine justice system for influence peddling, will now also have to answer for the accusation of domestic violence against Yañez, who currently lives in Spain with her son, the result of her relationship with the former president. In a statement, the former president denied the aggressions and said that he has “evidence and testimonies that will show what really happened.”

According to Infobae, the former first lady will have to wait for the process to progress in Spain.

Fernández is banned from approaching Yañez and from leaving Argentina. The leftist is the first former Argentine president to be investigated for domestic violence, which allegedly occurred while he was still head of the Casa Rosada.