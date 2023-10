Presidential candidate had said that the Argentine currency is “excrement” and his candidate for the government of the City of Buenos Aires recommended to the population not to save on pesos | Photo: EFE/EPA/Agustin Marcarian

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, presented this Wednesday (11) a complaint to the Federal Court against the libertarian presidential candidate Javier Milei and his coalition candidate for the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Ramiro Marra, following comments that both did about the Argentine peso and the dollar.

At the beginning of the week, Milei declared that the Argentine currency is “excrement” and Marra published a message to the same effect on social media. “Today, more than ever, don’t skimp on pesos. Take care of your money, it took a lot for you to earn it,” she wrote.

The Peronists, whose presidential candidate is the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, had already been blaming Milei for the rush in search of dollars and for the rise in the parallel dollar in Argentina on Tuesday (breaking the thousand-peso barrier), and now it has come Fernández’s complaint.

According to the newspaper Clarín, in the action, the Peronist president argues that Milei and Marra’s statements “constitute a serious affront to the democratic system that governs us as a country, resulting in an unusual institutional gravity for the Republic”.

At X, Milei responded. “The caste [política] are afraid… freedom advances. Long live freedom, c*ck!” she wrote. Marra also criticized Fernández’s decision to denounce the two candidates and mocked the current president’s disappearance during the campaign for the October 22nd election.

“Unprecedented. The ‘president’ appeared. Unfortunately, to do stupid things and not to govern. Freedom advances,” he said, also on social media.