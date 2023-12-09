A few hours before leaving the leadership of the Casa Rosada, the current president of Argentina, the Peronist Alberto Fernández, signed a decree that guarantees police protection by the State to all the country’s former presidents, for life.

The decision was published this Saturday (9), in the Official Gazette, and changes other decrees related to the functions of the Military House: o 648, of May 26, 2004; o 50, of December 19, 2019; and 194, of February 28, 2020.

Based on the new standard, the Military House will be responsible for ensuring “the security of the nation’s president, vice president, former presidents and their immediate families, as well as the Government House, Olivos Presidential Residence and other places of residence temporary position of the President of the Nation and his family”, says an excerpt from the document.

Article 14 of the new decree also establishes that the troops of the Argentine Federal Police, allocated to the Presidential Custody Division, Vice-Presidential Custody Division and Former Presidents Custody Unit, will act under operational control of the Military House, through the Security and Intelligence Group.

According to the amendment, in the following article, police protection outside the country is also certain. “Pursuant to the provisions of article 14, in cases of land displacement within and outside the country, the custody of the President of the Nation, the Vice-President of the Nation, the Former Presidents and their immediate families will be the responsibility of the Presidential Custody Division , the Vice President Custody Division and the Former President Custody Unit, respectively.”

According to the Argentine newspaper Clarinthe new decision signed by the current president coincides with his immediate plans to live abroad.

Fernández will leave the official residence of the presidency, in Olivos, this afternoon and, after handing over the presidential baton to Javier Milei this Sunday (10), he will temporarily stay in the apartment where he already lived in Puerto Madero.