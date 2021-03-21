Sara Sorribes will leave Mexico with her head held high and the memory of a tour in which she won the first career title, although she finished this Saturday in Monterrey with defeat before Leylah Fernandez, 18-year-old Canadian with an Ecuadorian father, who also works as a coach, and who took advantage of the fatigue of the Spanish after two intense weeks of tennis and emotions to win by a double 7-5 at 2h: 06. A shame for Sara, who caressed her second consecutive final after the one she reached in Guadalajara, where she was crowned champion just a week ago. She would have had the opportunity to emulate a feat that Magüi Serna achieved in 2002, when she won two trophies in a row in Estoril and Budapest.

It could not be because in front of him he had a rival who already played his first final last year in Acapulco, who is hungry, is very active in the legs and head, possesses a powerful flat strike, especially the backhand, and a lot of aggressiveness. Sorribes played with a bandage on the thigh of the left leg, the result of the wear and tear of a few dog-face matches, no matter how much he got rid of the round of 16 crossing by the withdrawal of the Slovenian Juvan. To the Castellón, little can be reproached. He hit the ball with his soul, but failed to take advantage of the advantages that he gained at the cost of a lot of effort and tenacity in both sets.

The fact is that the development of the two sleeves was practically identical. In the two he started taking Fernandez and there was a carousel of breaks between the fifth and the eighth game started by Sorribes, who failed in the consolidation and ended up giving up in the twelfth to the push and the winning blows of the tennis player born in Montreal and with a mother of Filipino descent, hence her Asian features . This Sunday (23:30, WTA TV) she will look for her first WTA trophy against the recovered Swiss Viktorija Golubic (28 years and 102nd), champion in Gstaad 2016, who beat American Ann Li 6-2, 6-4. Sara will head to Miami with renewed illusions.

