Argentine president also defended the creation of the Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, financed by BNDES

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, stated that the definition for a single currency between Brazil and Argentina depends on the Brazilian government. Rumors about the single currency between the countries began after the ambassador of Argentina, Daniel Scioli, said he had discussed the matter with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. They had a meeting on January 3, 2023.

“We spoke with Lula about the single currency and I saw him with great enthusiasm, but I had to be frank and say that it is more his decision than mine, I have already accepted making the decision”declared Fernández in an interview with “Free Channel”gives Band, aired this Sunday night (22.jan.2023). The Argentine Chief Executive spoke with journalists Fernando Miter, Eduardo Oinegue, Sérgio Gabriel and André Basbaum.

Fernández highlighted the importance of Brazil in the economy of Latin America. “It would be very good for commercial exchange to have a single currency as a reference for the region. It would be amazing. It would be a kind of reference unit, of exchange”he stated.

he is the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) published a joint letter in the Argentine newspaper Profile in which they mention the creation of a common currency among South American countries.

Lula went to Argentina this Sunday night (22.jan.2023), the 1st international trip of the Chief Executive in his 3rd term. She will have a bilateral meeting with Fernández on Monday (23.jan.2023), at 10:45 am.

The Argentine leader stated that the integration and commercial relationship between Brazil and Argentina will be easier with Lula. He declared that he was disrespected by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to Fernández, Brazil and Argentina are countries that were born to be united.

“We’ve had difficult times, but also better times. I cannot deny that Lula’s arrival in the government brings great tranquility to me as a Latin American, as an Argentine and as someone who wants democracy and respects social rights.“, said. He also ranked Lula as the most important regional leader in Latin America.

“Lula is convinced, as am I, of the continent’s need for integration. He believes in Mercosur, as I do”he declared.

Fernández defended the creation of the Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, which would be financed by the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) and Brazilian companies. The Argentine president should deal with the issue at the meeting with Lula on Monday (24.Nov).

“The Néstor Kirchner gas pipeline will take gas from Vaca Muerta to the center of Buenos Aires and from there to the whole country. We want to do a similar project, of approximately 30 km, from the center of the Buenos Aires region to Santa Fé, taking the gas to Uruguaiana and, from there, to Brazil”, said.

The Vaca Muerta gas pipeline is one of the most important infrastructure projects in Argentina. With that, the country intends to export the raw material to neighboring countries, especially Brazil, and increase the entry of hard currency into the country.

“We have a lot of capacity to export gas to Brazil and we want to do it. We have been talking to President Lula, and there is the possibility that this 2nd route will be built with financing from the BNDES and Brazilian companies. What I want most is to bid and finish as soon as possible”added Fernández.

Asked about the extremist acts of January 8 in Brazil, the Argentine president described the episode as “unspeakable“.

“No democratic country should suffer from barbarities similar to those we saw in Brasilia”, said. Fernández considered the invasion of the Three Powers as an attempted coup and criticized the “passivity” of the Federal District Police.