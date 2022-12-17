The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, declared this Saturday afternoon (17.Dec.2022) that he will not go to Qatar to watch the final match of the World Cup between the Argentine and French teams.

In your profile on twitterFernández said he is superstitious and will watch the game at home, “like millions of compatriots”🇧🇷

“Like millions of compatriots, I will enjoy the World Cup final at home. I will live this fantastic moment until now, together with my people. The best of our team will be on the field and a glorious crowd will be in the stands. Besides, superstition is superstition.”declared the Argentine president.

Argentina vs France

The final duel should attract attention to 2 stars who are highlights in the world: Kylian Mbappé, on the French side, and Lionel Messi, from Argentina. At the age of 22, the French striker has already won the title once, exactly in the last edition played in Russia in 2018, and collects historic achievements with the selection’s shirt. Already the 10 Argentine plays its last World Cup and tries to be champion for the 1st time.

In the semifinal, the French beat the Moroccans by 2-0. Left-back Theo Hernández and striker Kolo Muani were responsible for ensuring the French victory. On Tuesday (Dec. 13), the Argentines’ match against Croatia ended 3-0 for the South Americans, with goals from Messi and Julián Álvarez (2).

The match will be on Sunday (18.Dec.2022), at 4 pm, at the Lusail stadium. France, the current champion, is fighting for the third championship and can match the Italians and Brazilians, the only ones to win consecutive titles. Already the alvicelestes battle to end the fast of 36 years without winning the tournament.

FIFA WORLD CUP

The Football World Cup is a private for-profit sporting event. It is carried out every 4 years by the fifa (International Football Federation), which hope to have record of revenue with the event in Qatar in 2022. The selections qualify through previous elimination disputes. The technical committee and the cast of each team that competes in the competition are chosen by private entities.

In the case of Brazil, it is up to the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) define who is the coach and who are the players “summoned” (in fact, everyone is invited and whoever is interested goes; as the commercial gain from marketing is great, athletes always attend to the “convocation”🇧🇷

The government of Brazil has no influence on the selection of the team that participates in the tournament. That is, it is not the country that is represented in the World Cup, but a football team chosen by a private entity.