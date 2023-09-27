The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, said this Tuesday (26) that he “dreams” of passing on the presidential sash to his current Economy Minister and government candidate, Sergio Massa.

The statement was made during an event to publicize the works of the Riachuelo System pre-treatment station, in the municipality of Dock Sud, in the province of Buenos Aires, a meeting that was attended by the Peronist candidate.

In addition to him were the Minister of Public Works, Gabriel Katopodis, and the head of the Argentine Water and Sanitation Division (Aysa), Malena Galmarini.

On that occasion, Fernández recalled when, in 2008, he resigned as chief of staff in Cristina Kirchner’s government (2007-2015) and was replaced in the position by Massa.

The current Argentine president asked those present to “reflect on how they will position themselves in the elections”, saying to “not take a step back”, in reference to the other candidates vying for the leadership position in the Casa Rosada.

According to Fernández, his government is “the necessary event for Argentina to be boosted”.

Although he did not mention the big winner of the Argentine primaries in August, Javier Milei, the president did mention ideas defended by the economist such as the legalization of drugs and the defense of the minimum state. For Fernández, anyone who thinks like this “only wants freedom for the rich and more poverty for the poor”.

The Argentine head of state also praised Massa, stating that he is “the one of his generation who was most prepared to be president of the country”.

Fernández, who decided not to run for re-election, will leave the presidency on December 10, when the new candidate will take office after the vote on October 22. If no candidate reaches the required number of votes, Argentines will go to the polls again for a second round on November 19th.

The main candidates running for leadership of the Casa Rosada are Sergio Massa, from the União pela Pátria coalition, Javier Milei, from Liberdade Avança, and Patricia Bullrich, from the Juntos pela Change coalition. (With information from the EFE Agency)