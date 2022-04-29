Business representatives warned of a lack of parts and components, after restrictions imposed by the Central Bank on imports due to the lack of foreign currency in Argentina| Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, promised this Friday (29) that the local automotive industry, one of the most important branches of the country, will not have production affected by the lack of dollars.

“The central concern in our minds is that Argentine production should not be interrupted due to the lack of dollars,” Fernández said while visiting a Nissan factory in the province of Cordoba.

Fernández made these statements after business representatives from the automotive sector warned a few days ago of the problems in the continuation of production due to the lack of certain imported parts and components, a situation caused by the restrictions imposed by the Central Bank on imports due to the lack of foreign currency in the country.

The Argentine automotive industry produced a total of 434,753 automobiles and light commercial vehicles in 2021, a figure that represents a 69% recovery from the previous year, when production had fallen by 18.3%.

Fernández pointed out that this year the Argentine terminals will produce twice as many units produced in 2019, when 314,787 units were manufactured, “and this gives guidance on the recovery that the industry has”.

“And a large part of this production is being exported, and it is a growing export”, stressed the head of state.

Fernández said the increase in sales abroad is what allows much-needed dollars into the country so that production can be sustained.

“The great secret for sustained growth is to have adequate financing in dollars so that the parts necessary for the production of automobiles and auto parts can be imported”, he analyzed.

According to the latest sector data, in the first quarter of the year, Argentina produced 105,058 units, 17.7% more than in the same period in 2021, and exported 53,945 vehicles, representing an annual increase of 9.3%, with Brazil , Peru and Chile the main destinations.