The world champions in Liverpool

Francesco Bagnaia won his second consecutive world title at the end of the Valencia GP, the last on the calendar of the 2023 season, but the official award ceremony took place on Saturday evening at FIM Awards in Liverpool. On the red carpet, ‘Pecco’ received the gold medal together with all the other riders who graduated as champions in their respective international categories (some of which were Italian), but among the winners there were no other protagonists of this MotoGP who stood out for other merits: the rookies, better known as ‘Rookie’.

The Rookies of the Year

To review the awards ceremony of ‘Rookies of the Year’ it is in fact necessary to go back to the eve of the race Valencia, where Jorge Martin had also obtained the recognition of ‘Best driver of an independent team’, experiencing an emotion soon forgotten with the burning defeat in the world championship fight with Bagnaia. Among the young people of MotoGP, there is no shortage of the curious case of Augusto FernandezMoto2 world champion in 2022.

Winning without competitors

The Spaniard from the GASGAS Tech3 team won the title of ‘Rookie of the Year’, but triumphed without any competitor. In 2023, the Madrid native was indeed the only rookie driver in the premier class, thus winning without any problem. A case that may seem strange and unique, but which actually has precedents. The award, present since the birth of MotoGP in 2002, was won solo for the first time by the Frenchman Sylvain Guintoli in 2007with Tito Rabat who in turn won without opponents in 2016. This year’s edition, moreover, also saw winners David Alonso in Moto3 and Sergio Garcia in Moto2.