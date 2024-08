Alberto Fernández said in his resignation letter that he does not want “media lynching” to affect the Justicialist Party | Photo: EFE/Gustavo Amador

Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) resigned as national president of the Peronist Justicialist Party, shortly after being denounced by the Public Prosecutor’s Office due to the attacks reported by former First Lady Fabiola Yañez.

“I hope that no fragment of the media lynching to which I am being subjected can harm this party,” Fernández said in the letter, sent on Wednesday (14), after the prosecutor’s office denounced the former president for serious injuries doubly qualified by the link and perpetrated within the framework of gender violence with abuse of power and authority, in addition to coercive threats.

“The facts they accuse me of are false,” the Peronist alleged in the letter. “I continue to wait for the Justice to act as such, to stop irregularly releasing data through the media and to allow me to exercise my legitimate right of defense,” Fernández added.

Last week, Yañez filed a criminal complaint against the former president for physical violence and harassment. Photos published by the Argentine press showed the former first lady with marks of aggression.

The Argentine justice system prevented Fernández from leaving the country and from approaching Yañez, who lives in Madrid.

The MP’s decision to expand the initial complaint, which only mentioned the crime of minor injuries on repeated occasions, occurred after Yañez provided new information this week, including that in 2016 Fernández had forced her to have an abortion – an accusation included in the complaint.