7 days before leaving the Presidency, Peronist says the value is above what it should be

7 days before leaving office, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernándezquestioned this Sunday (3.dec.2023) the statistics that measure the poverty rate in Argentina, measured by the Index (National Institute of Statistics and Censuses). The body would be the equivalent of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Poverty reached 40.1% of the Argentine population in the 1st half of 2023. Regarding this data, the head of state said the following: “If it were 40%, Argentina would be exploding”. The speech took place in interview the agency Argentine News.

Poverty is not the only indicator that presents unsatisfactory results in the country. Annual inflation rose to 142.7% in October, the highest rate in 32 years.

Interest rates, which serve to control inflation, also grew as a result. O Central Bank of the Argentine Republic announced in October the readjustment of the basic interest rate, Leliq, to ​​133% per year.

Fernández declared that his government failed to meet the population’s expectations. “If we had succeeded, the electoral result would have been different”said the Peronist.

The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, takes office on December 10th. Ultraliberal and libertarian, he defends policies opposite to those of the current government, which is developmental (promotes state actions for social and economic development).

The current head of state stated that he will attend his successor’s inauguration in Buenos Aires. “You are not a Democrat based on the results of the elections; you are simply a democrat and respect institutions. I’m going to do this because it’s the right thing to do.”he declared.

Regarding the defeat of his Economy Minister at the polls, Sergio MassaFernández said: “We learn from things that happened in the past and we don’t repeat them, but these are aspects that are not properly valued”.

Fernández said he wanted to be remembered as a president who faced the effects of global issues during his term, such as the pandemic and the war between Russia and Ukraine. He also tried to associate himself with the idea of ​​democracy, positioning himself as a leader who defends the regime.

The Argentine thanked the ministers who worked with him throughout his term of office “in an honest and fair way” .

“Certainly, we may have made mistakes, but we made them honestly. We never made mistakes by harming the weakest and our mistakes never benefited the most powerful, but we certainly made them and that’s why they didn’t accompany us in the elections.”he declared.