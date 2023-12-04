The current Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, told the agency this Sunday (3) Argentine News that data on poverty in the country do not match reality, being “poorly measured”, according to him.

According to the Peronist, who leaves the leadership of the Casa Rosada on December 10th, if 40% of the population were in poverty, “Argentina would be destroyed”. The official data that the president tries to relativize are collected by the Institute of Statistics and Country census (Indec).

“I think poverty is poorly measured. If there were so much poverty, Argentina would be devastated. I cannot understand how it is possible to reconcile the fact that there is 40% poverty and at the same time we have had 37 consecutive months of registered work”, said the president when consulted by journalist Mayra García.

Fernández also questioned the methodology used to define the index. “There is one thing that doesn’t clear up for me: how is poverty measured through the Permanent Household Survey? It’s an inquiry. What I fear is that people, as happens in political inquiries, do not tell the whole truth, because if you ask a person who has a family what income they have and they say ‘I have a plan’, from then on She starts lying because she’s afraid it will be taken away from her. If in addition to the plan she has a job, they deny it, if in addition to the plan she has an unregistered job, she denies it, if the woman collects the AUH (universal child benefit) and the Food Card, she denies it. Then the calculation starts to be very imprecise,” he said.

At the end of September, Indec released a balance of data for the first half of 2023, a period in which poverty reached 40.1% of the population, an increase of 0.9 percentage points in the country’s urban areas compared to the last six months 2022.

According to the Argentine newspaper Clarinif this percentage is extended to the entire population of the country (46.2 million), including the rural population, it is equivalent to just over 18 million people in a situation of poverty in Argentina, of which just over 4 million would be destitute due to do not have income or are unable to purchase basic foods.

Milei’s Possession

Next Sunday (10), libertarian Javier Milei assumes the presidency of Argentina after his historic victory against the Peronist and current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa.

In recent days, Milei has already announced some names that will join his future government, such as Luis Caputo, Macri’s former minister and chosen as Massa’s replacement in the economic portfolio. Patricia Bullrich, who supported the libertarian in the second electoral round, returns to head Security, a role she also played during the government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019).

The new president-elect’s first trip was to the United States last week, where he met with officials from the White House, the Treasury and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).