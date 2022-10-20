PT presidential candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has used the barbecue as a promise that the income and living conditions of the Brazilian population will improve if he obtains his third term in the second round of the presidential election, on the 30th. .

“When I talk about barbecue, it’s because we’re going to go back, fix this country. And we’ll come back on the weekends to eat a barbecue and have a beer. They go crazy because he [o candidato à

reeleição, o presidente Jair Bolsonaro] thinks that only he can. But we can and will want to eat a little barbecue”, he said, in the closing remarks of the debate at Band last Sunday (16).

In 2019, then-Argentine presidential candidate Alberto Fernández, a supporter of Lula, also used the barbecue as a promise of better days.

In a video of the successful campaign to reach the Casa Rosada (then President Mauricio Macri would win), the Peronist politician and his candidate for vice president, Cristina Kirchner, showed an actor with a sad face looking at an unused barbecue, with cans of paint and other objects. inside it, dusty and full of tree leaves.

“Look, we have thousands of problems, every day, but the weekend would come and someone would say: ‘Oops, how about a barbecue?’”, said the voice of the announcer.

“The truth is, you start to lose these things… and I’m not talking about food. Barbecuing was something more, it was inviting people to come to your house, receive your friends, laugh a little. What are we working for if not for that?”, added the advertisement, which ended with the message: “The good thing is that soon all this will get better. There is hope” – before showing the names of Fernández and Kirchner.

Three years later, the barbecue promised by the Peronist duo is increasingly distant from the Argentine table. A recent report by the Rosario Stock Exchange (BCR) pointed out that beef consumption was 47.8 kilos per inhabitant in Argentina in 2021, the lowest since 1920.

In 2000, the average was 64.9 kilos of beef consumed by each Argentine. In that year, beef represented 65% of the most consumed types of meat in the country; in 2021, it stood at 44%.

With inflation swallowing up income and making it difficult to buy the product, the population of the neighboring country has to resort to other types of meat: chicken meat consumption rose from 27% to 41% between 2000 and 2021, and pork consumption , from 8% to 15%.

“For a long time, demand for beef in Argentina was characterized by a low elasticity in relation to income. In other words, the population did not change their meat consumption much when their income decreased. Thus, unlike other food consumptions, such as dairy products, beef consumption was independent of the level of average wages”, pointed out the BCR report.

However, in the last decade, this relationship has narrowed. “Meat consumption fell as the real purchasing power of the country’s average wage fell. In fact, if the correlation between these two variables is measured retroactively, 77% of the change in beef consumption since 2010 is explained by changes in real wages.

A study by the Argentine Political Economy Center (Cepa) highlighted that the decrease in beef consumption, due to its substitution by other types of meat, is one of the reasons that for a year now, product inflation has remained below inflation. in the country, which was 83% in September in the 12-month period.

But, although the variation of beef was smaller, it was still at a very high level: 67.6% in 12 months.

The barbecue video of the 2019 campaign became a joke in society and in the Argentine press. In February of this year, in a news program on the LN+ channel, presenter Eduardo Feinmann joked when economic analyst Willy Laborda reported that the price of barbecue had risen by more than 200% under Fernández’s administration.

“Poor man, he still has the same cans, the same tree leaves inside the barbecue. And he doesn’t go out barbecue!”, he stated, citing the character from the 2019 campaign video.

Despite the difficulties in buying the product, eating beef is so important to local identity that last year Argentina had the highest per capita consumption of the food, with the United States and Brazil appearing in second and third place, respectively, in a survey by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) held in 35 countries.