The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, is seeking a way out of the political crisis unleashed in the government with the resignation of several ministers from the Kirchnerist wing following the defeat of the ruling party in last Sunday’s legislative primaries. This Friday, Fernández is meeting with advisers at the Casa Rosada to debate the formation of a new cabinet, continuing the work that began on Thursday at the presidential residence. A definition is expected in the next few hours.

Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernández broke the silence on Thursday and urged President Alberto Fernández to “honor the will of the people.”

In a long letter published on Twitter in which she stated that she believes ministerial changes are necessary after the electoral disaster, Cristina Kirchner reminded Alberto Fernández that she was the one who proposed his candidacy for the presidency in the 2019 elections with her as vice-president, and asked him to ” honor that decision.”

“But above all, taking his words and convictions as well, what is more important than anything else: that he honor the will of the Argentine people,” he added.

This Friday, government sources told La Nación newspaper that the letter “shows the differences in vision between them. But the front is bigger and we must work today to save unity.”

Fernández must yield to pressure from Kirchner and order the departure of his chief of staff, Santiago Cafiero, his trusted man, reported Clarín. Several of the Kirchnerist officials who resigned on Wednesday are also expected to leave the government, as are several others who have not made their positions available.

The vice president highlighted that, in the primaries for the legislative elections, Peronism suffered an “unprecedented” electoral defeat and that it is not she who is putting the president against the wall, but “the election result and reality”.

Fernández cancels trips abroad

Argentine President Alberto Fernández suspended his trips abroad, including a visit to Mexico for Saturday’s summit between heads of state of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), “to finish defining the economic measures that will be announced in the next days”.

In addition to canceling his participation in the meeting with the Latin American leaders of CELAC – a group that Argentina hopes to chair in 2022, if he receives the necessary support -, the president will not personally participate in the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations, but with a video recorded. If he traveled abroad, vice Cristina Kirchner would replace him.

how the crisis started

The origin of the crisis dates back to last Sunday, when the lists of pre-candidates for deputy and senator of the main opposition coalition, Together for Change, received more votes than those of the ruling Frente de Todos in most provinces during the primaries in which citizens should choose candidates for the November 14 legislative elections.

Just three days after the defeat and according to official sources, Interior Minister Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro and several other ministers, all members of the Kirchnerist wing of the government, led by former president and current vice president Cristina Kirchner, placed the positions available to the president, who is evaluating whether or not to accept the resignations.

Cabinet changes

After “such a political catastrophe”, the Argentine vice president said that “some government officials were heard, and it seemed that nothing had happened in the country, they pretended normalcy and, above all, they held themselves in their seats”.

“Do they really believe that it is not necessary, after such a defeat, to publicly present the resignations and make public officials’ attitude in facilitating the reorganization of the president of their government known?” asked Cristina. She revealed that last Tuesday, on her own initiative and after 48 hours without getting in touch, she had her most recent meeting with the president.

At the meeting, Cristina said that “it was necessary to relaunch the government” and proposed names like the governor of Tucumán, Juan Manzur, to replace Santiago Cafiero as chief of staff.

The vice president warned that she will not continue to tolerate what she defined as press operations that the president’s spokesperson, through her own entourage, is carrying out against her and “against our political space”.

“The presidential spokesperson is a rare case: a presidential spokesperson whose voice no one knows. Or does he have some other function that we don’t know about, like off-the-record operations, for example? A real mystery,” he said.

Cristina also confirmed that she had spoken with Economy Minister Martín Guzmán, “when it was falsely disclosed that, in the meeting I had with the President of the Nation, I had asked for his resignation. The operations are permanent and, in the end, they only end up wearing out the government”.

Criticism of economic management

Cristina Kirchner highlighted that, before the elections, in her meetings with the president, she expressed the opinion that “a wrong fiscal adjustment policy was being carried out, which was having a negative impact on economic activity and, therefore, on society as a whole. a whole, and that this would undoubtedly have electoral consequences.”

The vice president expressed confidence that the president will not only “re-launch his government, but will meet with his minister of economy to analyze the budget figures.”

She pointed out that, according to the budget forecast, 2.4% of GDP has not yet been spent. “More than double the amount executed and with only four months to go until the end of the year… with a pandemic and a very delicate social situation,” he commented.

“I am not proposing anything crazy or radical. On the contrary, I am simply capturing what in this global context of pandemic is happening around the world, from the United States to Europe and also in our region: the State mitigating the tragic consequences of the pandemic”, added.