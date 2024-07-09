The first sign

The landing in Honda Of Luke Marini certainly did not bring the hoped-for results for the former VR46 team rider, who never scored points in the first eight races of this world championship. A placing outside the top-15 that, in reality, had also arrived in the last German Grand Prixbut the subsequent penalty given to Augusto Fernandez allowed the 26-year-old to access in 15th position, thus obtaining the first point with the Japanese house.

A sort of reward for the #10, who in the final stages of the race had closed the gap on Nakagami, but was unable to complete the overtaking on the other Honda rider: “I’m happy with what we’ve done in the first half of the year, that’s the most important thing. – has explained – Sure, I didn’t expect to struggle so much, but now we’re starting to change things. The efforts made in the first races are starting to bear fruit and now we have to see what happens after the summer break. The gap to the leader today is good, the track does its part, but we are improving. Everyone in Honda is working together in the same direction, let’s continue like this even after a short break”.

Another misstep for Mir

Not a memorable race, however, for his teammate Joan Mirwho was also penalised and demoted to 18th position the final: “We need to use this weekend to understand what happened and how to avoid it in the future. – has explained – once again, I was unable to express my full potential and I struggled more than the other Honda riders. A long, difficult race and one from which we can learn a lot. The team and I have already analysed the data and we have some ideas on what to change in the future. We don’t stop working, we don’t stop trying and we aim to return to Silverstone stronger”.