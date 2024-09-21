The President of the Board of Directors of the Senate of the Republic, Gerardo Fernandez Noronanoted that the physical aggression which occurred on Friday in a private room at Terminal 2 of Mexico City International Airport (AICM) must not go unpunished.

“What happened yesterday should not go unpunished, there should be a solution very firm sanction “That arrogant, overbearing person,” stressed the senator of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), who emphasized that the person responsible for the attack seems like an honorable person but “is a troglodyte.”

“How with money they managed to get sentences in their favor They are desperate for the democratization of the Judiciary and for that profound democratization that has begun with the reform of the Judicial Branch.”

The lawmaker said the attack, perpetrated by a lawyer linked to an international corporation, should not go unpunished and warned that he was the victim of abuse and an act of cowardice.

Fernández Noroña said in a video that the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) already has the name of the attacker thanks to security videos.

“The person who attacked me is a lawyer who litigates against the Mexican State on issues such as tax payments,” he said.

From Monclova, Coahuila, Senator Fernández Noroña said that the aggression was not only verbal, but that he was also physically attacked on at least three occasions.

“I traveled from Mexico City to Monterrey and from there by land to Santa Rosita. At the Benito Juárez International Airport, in the American Express lounge at Terminal 2, I was attacked by a person,” the legislator said.

“This is not just any kind of attack, first of all because it is not a personal attack, it is an attack on what I represent, the Presidency of the Board of Directors of the Senate, on the entire plurality of this important part of the Legislative Branch, because I represent the movement, because I have been at the center of the debate on the reform of the Judicial Branch and because the person who attacked me is a lawyer from an international corporation that litigates against the Mexican State on issues such as the payment of taxes.”

He was furious, not only did he verbally insult me, Fernández Noroña said, but he dared to physically attack me on at least three occasions, and that act should not be tolerated.

He mentioned that when the Senate was violently taken over, in the middle of the debate on the reform of the Judicial Branch, he was of the idea that no complaint should be filed despite the seriousness of the fact that there were no precedents of an attack of that nature.

But he had to show up at the property because the insurance company would not pay for the damages without filing a complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The president of the Senate He said the attack reflects the discontent of a privileged sector that, according to him, feels affected by recent reforms.

The legislator insisted that the attack will not intimidate him and that he will continue his work in the Senate to consolidate the pending changes.

“They are not going to scare us with this type of provocation. We are fulfilling our promise to the people of Mexico, and that has some sectors very irritated, but we are not going to back down,” he declared.