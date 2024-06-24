Deputy Gerardo Fernández Noroña attacked Morena for not being included in the cabinet of the virtual president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum and it is not considered for the coordination of the benches in Congress despite what was agreed in 2023.

After the internal election of the presidential candidate of Morena, the Labor Party and the Green Ecologist Party of Mexico, where Gerardo Fernández Noroña participated and got third placeit was promised to grant coordination and positions in the presidential cabinet to the participants who were not elected.

The PT member indicated that he is not going to remain silent and that he takes note that in Morena the commitments are not fulfilled.

The politician’s anger occurs after Morena decided to grant the coordination of their benches in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies to Adán Augusto López Hernández, and Ricardo Monreal, respectively, which left Gerardo Fernández Noroña out.

Regarding the above, the PT member said that it is unacceptable that, at the last place in the race, in clear allusion to Ricardo Monreal, he is being considered to be the coordinator of the bench in San Lázaro.

“The message is clear that Adam Augustus is going to head the Senate, but then I said, well, it’s unfair, it’s incorrect, they are going over one’s head (…) But it is incorrect that the last place is given the coordination of the chamber of deputies and I come in third place.”

It should be remembered that what was agreed in 2023, after the election of Claudia Sheinbaum as a presidential candidate, was that the non-winning participants would obtain the following:

Second place is the Coordination of Morena in the Senate of the Republic

Third place is the Morena Coordination in the Chamber of Deputies

Fourth place would get a position in the presidential cabinet

Fifth place would go to a multi-member senatorship

Sixth place with a multi-member delegation

Finally, Noroña denied that she was going to break up with Morena.

“Is that going to make me leave the movement? No. Let him divide, let him break, let him say atrocities? No. Well, simply because the agreement is not fulfilled, ah well that’s fine, well I take note, the agreement is not fulfilled.

