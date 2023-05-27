He labor party has to Gerardo Fernandez Norona as a benchmark that moves its militants at the national level.

The federal deputy has proclaimed himself presidential candidate and some of his allies already identify him as such. Although he maintains a radical leftist discourse and is an ardent defender of the Fourth Transformationanalysts disagree about the future of his profile towards 2024.

Reproach

In his frontal style, Fernández Noroña recently claimed the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for excluding him from his “corcholatas”.

It seems to me a wrong act. It seems to me that sectarianism and exclusion are promoted, he pointed out.

In addition, he said that he has been on the left for 40 years, while Marcelo Ebrard, Adán Augusto López and Ricardo Monreal have even been members of the PRI. “I am not disqualifying anyone. I am looking for this responsibility because none of them have a profile on the left, which I have. None of them”.

Despite the claims, Fernandez Norona He is not going to play against President López Obrador, but he knows that he does have to create conditions to be able to negotiate in the electoral process, Miguel Ángel Vicente Rentería said in this regard.

possible division

The political analyst and columnist for EL DEBATE considered that Fernández Noroña has a solid political career and national recognition and knows that he only represents the sympathies of many Mexicans.

It is the strongest letter of the PT in Mexico. If he decided to go down a solitary path to compete for the presidency, it would represent a division on the left in Mexico, the specialist analyzed.

However, he considered that this possibility is not the most convenient for the movement that he claims to support, which is the movement of the Fourth Transformation.

For his part, Vanessa Félix, analyst and political columnistHe was of the opinion that Gerardo Fernández Noroña has a singular quality and, above all, little in politics. He explained that he is and has always been consistent.

Always controversial, always on the left, always straight ahead. As skilful as he is stubborn, the most radical currents identify with him, ”he opined.

The columnist highlighted that the surveys place him between third and fourth place in preferences, so he considered that the numbers will put him in his place and he will receive fair treatment in the face of the succession process.

Regarding the claim against the president for not including him in the bottle caps, Vanessa Félix opined that it occurs from two angles.

The first of these is to make the alliance with the PT more expensive in the face of the presidential succession, and second, to remain in force as the preponderant actor of the PT, who gives it a voice and presence in the center and wherever it moves, he explained.

For the analyst and political columnist for EL DEBATE, the radical profile of Gerardo Fernandez Norona and his defense to the 4T they are not enough to become candidate. He analyzed that if Noroña separates and leaves, he could take a percentage of votes from Morena, but not enough to win the election.

reforms

Fernández Noroña believes that since he is the most media of all, he believes that by putting him in, he could beat Claudia and Adán Augusto and Marcelo, he said.

Tomás Chávez recalled that he has also betrayed Brunette in Congress. “When they wanted to cut the resource to political parties in half, he and the PT voted against it, that’s why they didn’t succeed. Now with Plan B, they also blocked it by inserting the eternal life clause (into the parties) so that the PT would not disappear, ”he explained.

Until now, López Obrador has not responded to this message, although he has done so in the past. Even Fernández Noroña announced that a good contest for the presidency in 2024, it would be him for Morena and PT and Santiago Creel with the PAN.