The Argentine president meets this Wednesday, March 29, with his US counterpart. In this meeting, the support of the White House is sought before the International Monetary Fund. The growing Chinese influence and the fears that exist from Washington about the proximity between Buenos Aires and Beijing in strategic matters of national security will be discussed.

The tour of the South American president through New York and Washington is framed by a clear purpose: to seek the political support of the Biden Administration in the face of the demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Some that, up to now, have not been able to be specified in the plan of economic stability designed by the Argentine Government.

The objectives that have not been achieved —according to the Government, due to the severe drought that the country is facing— are: sufficient reserves in the Central Bank, reduction of the fiscal deficit and control of the monetary issue.

This Wednesday, President Fernández met with the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, and exposed criticism of the architecture of the international financial system. Other issues on the bilateral agenda were also discussed, such as the Environment and the impact that droughts have had on the Argentine economy.

Photograph released by the Argentine Presidency showing the President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández (left), shaking hands with the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, during a meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, March 28, 2023. – Fernández will meet with US President Joe Biden on March 29, on the sidelines of the second Democracy Summit. The Democracy Summit takes place on March 28 and 30, co-sponsored by the United States, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea, and Zambia. (Photo by Esteban Collazo / Argentine Presidency / AFP) AFP – ESTEBAN COLLAZO

The meeting was also the occasion to ask Guterres to resume talks in New York regarding the sovereignty of the Malvinas.

In parallel to the meetings with the Argentine president, the Minister of Economy and Labor, Sergio Massa, and the Foreign Minister, Santiago Cafiero, have held high-level meetings with the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken; the president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), Ilan Goldfajn. Massa is also expected to meet Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The proximity between Buenos Aires and Beijing: the main topic of conversation

US influence has lost its momentum with respect to the arrival of China in Argentina. Part of the meeting will focus on deterring the Fernández administration, according to ‘infobae‘, to curb the acquisition of FJ7 fighter jets. Also, it is intended that US companies participate in the tenders to build waterway projects on the Paraná River and the construction of the Atucha III nuclear power plant that will be carried out with the China National Nuclear Corporation.

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Argentine President Alberto Fernández pose for a photo before their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Sunday, February 6. 2022. Alberto Fernández visited Beijing to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics. (Liu Weibing/Xinhua via AP) AP – Liu Weibing

The support of Washington will be conditioned to the modulation of the Chinese influence that it exerts in Argentina.

The cabinet of President Fernández, who traveled to Washington, will be part of Biden’s. Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury; Juan González, National Security Advisor for Latin America; Brian Nichols, Under Secretary of State for Latin America; Lorenzo Harris, in charge of Latin America of the National Security Council and the United States ambassador to Argentina, Marc Stanley.

Ted Cruz against Vice President Fernández de Kirchner

On the eve of the meeting, Texas Republican Senator Ted Cruz introduced a bill in Congress seeking sanctions against Argentina’s Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner.

As I said: Proscription! And so that no one has any doubts, reinforcements are arriving from the north for the Judicial Party and Comodoro Py. Are they really going to keep denying it? Go ahead… pic.twitter.com/9Yjs2WeaRy — Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina) March 29, 2023



Cruz, also asked President Biden – an Administration of which he has been critical due to his closeness to former President Trump – to investigate Kirchner for “corruption”.

The vice president did not travel to the United States and published a series of tweets in which he questions Cruz. In these he points out that his sanctions are related to the economic resources that the Texan senator receives for his campaign from oil companies.

This will not be an easy meeting for Fernández in the face of a former partner from whom he has distanced himself.

With EFE, AP and local Argentine media.