In 2024 the million million tourism barrier of new tourism in Spain was exceeded. In total, 1,016,885 units sold in 2024 were registered, representing an increase of 7.1% compared to the previous year. In the first month of 2025 six out of 10 vehicles sold have been zero or low emissions, and sales of pure electric vehicles increased by 49.1% in January. But the clouds return to the horizon after the non -renewal of the MOVES Plan or the deduction of 15% of the IRPF for the purchase of electric cars.

With this situation, the ABC Prize for the best car of the year 2025 to Renault 5, the first 100% electric vehicle in the history of the award was delivered yesterday.

The president of the Junta de Castilla y León, Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, together with the director of ABC, Julián Quirós, were responsible for delivering the most prestigious prize of the Spanish automotive to the general director of Renault and Alpine Spain, Sébastien Guigues. This is the eleventh occasion when the brand gets this award, in addition to having been the first, also with the Renault 5, to get the award in 1973.

For Fernández Mañueco this award for Renault is a personal joy that “a firm like that of the rhombus, so linked, so compromised and with such presence in Castilla y León you have a result.”









Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, president of the CyL Board



As highlighted by the president of the Board in the ceremony, this award “underlines the success of your commitment to sustainability and mobility of the future from innovation and quality.”

Mañueco referred to the model as a worthy heir to the mythical R-5 awarded by ABC in the first edition. In this case, the new Renault 5 E-E-E-Tech “evidences the great advances experienced by the sector, and vehicles like this will mark a milestone in industry and in mobility for the next generations.”

In this regard, he stressed that automotive is a sector that has contributed strongly to the community of Castilla y León being at the head of Spain in the growth of industrial production. «The foreign trade data known today indicates that we are the autonomous community that grew the most in exports in 2024, 15% more compared to 0.2% of the national average. We are very proud of you and the Government of Castilla y León will always be by your side and your side ».

During his speech Mañueco asked the Government of Spain with other autonomous communities with a new Moves IV plan that contemplates direct discounts on the purchase of electric vehicles, as well as a VAT reduction.

It also requested a pact that allows a fair transition, adapted to the reality of the market, which guarantees the competitiveness, the viability of industrial projects and employment.

This pact must contemplate, from its point of view, the flexibility of European Coffee Emissions Regulations, aid for investment in modernization and new technologies, a fiscal framework that encourages industrial projects, and a tariff policy that guarantees competitiveness. For Mañueco “before the current debate on tariffs we must act with effective diplomacy, or challenging positions or complicit silences.” In a forceful way, he said that “sectors such as automotive have too much at stake to depend on the fluctuations of ideological proud that do not solve anything.”

The president of the Board concluded his speech stating that “the prize awarded to Renault 5 e-Tech is a clear reflection of the great dynamism of our industry and its ability to adapt to the new challenges of the 21st century. A reflection of the vision of the future that in Castilla y León we share with companies such as the today awarded, Renault, and with all that you form the automotive sector ».

The director of ABC, Julián Quirós, presented the act with a few words in which he referred to the radical change in which the automobile world is immersed, with very important challenges in Spain. He highlighted the need to stop the aging of the automobile park in Spain, which currently exceeds 14 years. For this, determined actions are necessary to implement the new electrical technology «which entails the creation of a recharge infrastructure».

According to Quirós “users must be convinced to go to electricity is good for everyone and make electric vehicles affordable, for which public aid is fundamental.”

The Michelin tire firm, which has sponsored the 53rd edition of the Prize, was represented by its commercial director for Spain and Portugal, Alexandre Hennion, who highlighted the importance of the event as a reflection of the “dedication of manufacturers to move towards mobility safer and sustainable, in which the tire plays a key role ».

Hennion showed his commitment to innovation and sustainable mobility since “Michelin has always been recognized for his safety, duration and efficiency of his tires.”