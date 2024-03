Former Argentine president asked for leave from the leadership of the Justicialista Party, which will begin this month the process to elect the new board | Photo: EFE/Sofia Torres

The former president of Argentina Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) requested leave from the presidency of the Justicialist Party after allegations of deviations in Social Security during his term.

According to a statement from the Peronist party, at the party congress, which will be held on the 22nd, a political action commission will be formed, with the aim of calling elections for the party's new leadership by the end of the year.

Fernández was the target of two complaints from the Federal Public Ministry of Argentina in recent days due to signs of an alleged scheme of embezzlement of public resources at the National Social Security Administration (Anses), the country's social security body.

Preliminary investigations and a Clarín report highlighted irregularities generated by a 2021 presidential decree that imposed on the public sector the obligation to take out insurance for loans to retirees and pensioners exclusively with the state-owned Nación Seguros.

The complaints indicated that, for these contracts, Nación Seguros subcontracted intermediaries who received commissions of 17%, a rate three times higher than the market rate, and whose earnings reached 20 billion Argentine pesos per year (R$ 120 million in current values) .

Fernández and other defendants were accused of embezzlement of public resources, violation of the duties of a public official, abuse of authority, illicit association and fraud against the State.