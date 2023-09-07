Faisal Al-Naqbi (Kalba)

Portuguese defender Evanildo Fernandez has become outside the accounts of Ittihad Kalba, after he suffered a cruciate ligament injury, during the team’s training, and because of him he will be absent from the stadiums for a long time, and Fernandez played 3 matches under the leadership of Farhad Majidi, coach of the “Tigers” this season.

The technical committee of the Kalba Football Company decided, in consultation with the technical staff, to search for a new foreign player in a position determined by Majidi, and perhaps no defender will be used, as the coach is thinking of hiring a player who is good at the duties of “fulcrum” in the middle of the field.