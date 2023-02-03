The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, must define in May whether he will seek re-election in the elections of October this year. According to a report by clarionFernández wants the coalition between left-wing parties Frente de Todos to present other possible names to run for election.

Allies of Fernández point out that unlike other candidates, the president does not need to carry out a prior campaign and only a statement up to a month before the closing of the electoral period would be enough.

This decision by Fernández is supported by the expectation of economic improvement in the country, in particular the drop in inflation. The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, declared that in April the index of INDEC (Institute of Statistics and Censuses of Argentina, in Spanish) should be below 4%. As a comparison, the indicator closed at around 5.1% in December 2022.

But the minister is pointed out as a possible opponent of Fernández within the Frente de Todos. Massa has publicly denied on several occasions that he will run for office, pointing out that “you cannot be a minister and a candidate at the same time”.

For Fernández, it would not be a problem for other leaders of the Frente de Todos to present a candidacy for election, as long as they are incompatible with any public positions. The current president even encourages this debate within the Argentine left.

In this way, the PASO – electoral primary held before the elections to define the candidates in the race, should have more candidates from the Frente de Todos. It is worth mentioning that only candidates who reach at least 1.5% of the total votes can run for election.

While pointing to a democratic dispute between these leaders, the president faces problems within the allied base, especially with vice president Cristina Kirchner. Even without public criticism of the former president, allies of the deputy such as deputy Andrés “Cuervo” Larroque and interior minister Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro have attacked the current chief executive in recent weeks, which puts a new coalition in check between Fernández and Kirchner.