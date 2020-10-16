It was the last sentence of Fran Fernández in his telematic press conference, but it was loaded with reality. “Each game is different and the small details are what are deciding in this category. If you get ahead on the scoreboard, it is difficult for them to come back”, warned the Tenerife coach who hopes to finally see the door away from Heliodoro.

“We have not been inferior to our rivals away from home,” said the coach, “but here what counts are the points. The games escaped us because of our demerits and that depends on being focused so as not to repeat those mistakes. We go with that one. delusion. We have two away games and we are going to try to get all the points we can “, wish. The truth is that neither in Alcorcón nor in Mallorca was scored.

Fernández did not rule out Kakabadze for whom they will wait until the last moment. “He has recovered better than expected and will travel with us,” he reported. Only Borja Lasso will remain on the island while the rest will travel to Gijón and then remain on the peninsula awaiting the clash in El Toralín. “The change to Wednesday suits us well because we have one more day of recovery before receiving Espanyol”, he acknowledged.

After beating Rayo, the coach was asked if he intends to repeat the line-up. “I don’t like to make too many modifications when things work out, but we are open to changes. There are probably some, as we will have three games in seven days. If they are done, it will be for the better. I am not one of those who rotate to rotate, “he said.

Del Sporting, Sunday’s rival, commented that he expects a “very strong team. They have been solvent. Their best game was the last one and they lost it. Almost the same team from the previous season repeats. They have the advantage that they have been playing almost with the same team during the preseason “.

Finally, he referred to the set-up of the team once all the reinforcements have arrived. “We are in that process, which will take a while. Now new players have come and we have had to change things. Time is limited because you have to score points and we are going to try to make the fans feel proud of their team and see that we are climbing and that the team is always going to give its best “, he analyzed.