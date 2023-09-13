The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandezhighlighted this Tuesday, September 12, within the framework of a forum on United Nations peace missions, the role of Latin America as a guarantor of peace, through “dialogue” and “diplomacy” to resolve conflicts, and urged to impose that logic throughout the world.

“The United Nations has been developing peace missions for a long time, and we, who are Latin America and a region of peace, have learned to solve our problems with diplomacy and dialogue,” said the president at the opening of the Second Latin American Conference and Caribbean on United Nations Peace Operations (Anconu), held in Buenos Aires.

In addition to referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Fernández asked that attention be paid to other wars, which he described as “silent” due to the lack of interest of the current powers.

“Our attention was focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but the reality is that violence extends to many parts of the world, such as that endured by the Armenian people from Azerbaijan, and yet there is no reaction. Silent wars that do not have the dimension of the conflict with Russia and do not attract the attention of the United States and Europe,” said the president.

"Our attention was focused on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the reality is that violence extends to many parts of the world, such as that endured by the Armenian people from Azerbaijan, and yet there is no reaction. Silent wars that do not have the dimension of the conflict with Russia and do not attract the attention of the United States and Europe," said the president.

Finally, the head of state asked that the populations that suffer basic needs be taken into account above war missions and clarified that Argentina will continue to accompany United Nations missions.

“I wanted to instill in you the desire to think more about those who are hungry or do not have medicine and realize that all of this is above the war mission. “We will continue to accompany the United Nations, as long as it continues to be the center that brings us together as the world that we are and we will always continue to demand respect for peace,” he concluded.



The South American country has doubled its presence in Peace Operations guaranteed by the UN, going from four to eight missions: Cyprus, Colombia, Lebanon, Western Sahara, Central African Republic, Middle East, South Sudan and India-Pakistan.

The objective of the II Alconu, which is held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defense of Argentina, in Buenos Aires, is the exchange of experiences, the optimization of efforts and the promotion of strategic thinking and the regional perspective of peace.

During this second meeting, which follows the one held in Peru in 2022, The approval of the Declaration of Buenos Aires is expected, under the motto “The duty to make peace”, and put into operation the Latin American and Caribbean Network of Cooperation for the Maintenance of Peace (Relacopaz).

EFE