From Moto2 world champion to MotoGP rider in a few hours: the last few days have been really hectic for Augusto Fernández, over the moon for having realized a double dream. The 25-year-old Spaniard will be the only rookie in the premier class next season, hired by KTM who will field four RC16s: two officers – for Binder and Miller – two entrusted to the French Tech3 team and rebranded Gas Gas, on which Fernández himself and Pol Espargaró will compete , returning from Honda.

Interviewed by journalists on the sidelines of the recent Valencia tests, the 1997 class did not use half measures to describe the very first contact with a 1000cc prototype. “I was fucking myself and kept telling myself not to make disasters. I kept telling myself to warm up the brakes, the tires. I went out on the first lap and I f * cked up. When I got to the straight I used the full throttle and it was brutal. However, at the beginning I had to remove some power to be able to control it, because otherwise I could have slipped and crashed ”. In any case, once the measures were taken on the new vehicle, the Iberian fully appreciated the sensations that came from the KTM. “In general – admitted the fresh Moto2 champion – riding a MotoGP is much more exciting. Sure, a Moto2 is great too, but there are limitations. Curves, for example, cannot be tackled to death, while now I have not yet found the limit. There is nothing I don’t like about MotoGP ”.

Subsequently, the Iberian centaur further analyzed them in an analytical way main differences between the two classes, in addition to the approach towards the 2023 championship. As for the differences between a Moto2 and a MotoGP, the latter “it is more demanding, as well as for the power, also for the way you have to play with your body, since you have to move a lot more on the bike ”. Personally, the 1997 class continued, “cI will try to prepare myself as well as possible and make sure that I do not lack energy. Obviously I will have to follow a balanced diet. I will train in motocross and then I will focus on the pre-season tests, trying to keep the right balance and to prepare myself as best as possible“. To conclude, Fernández focused on the importance of sharing the box with an experienced teammate like Pol Espargaró: “Having a competitive and experienced teammate will help me a lot throughout the year. I have a lot to learn and he is a good point of reference“.