Fernandez said that he left Russia in 2022 not because of the political situation

Zenit defender Mario Fernandez explained his departure from Russia to Brazil in the spring of 2022. His words lead Sport24.

The footballer emphasized that the political situation did not matter to him, so in the end he returned to Russia. “The wife was in late stages of pregnancy. And I have 10 years of intensive career behind me at CSKA. During this period, fatigue accumulated. Family and professional career are not particularly compatible things,” Fernandez explained.

Fernandez moved to Zenit on July 17. The agreement is for one year with the possibility of extension for a season.

From 2012 to 2022, Fernandez played for CSKA Moscow, after which he took a break from his career. Since January 2023, the defender played on loan for the Brazilian Internacional, but on April 21 he left the club early for personal reasons.

Since 2017, Fernandez has been involved in matches for the Russian national team. Together with the team, he reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup.