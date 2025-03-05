Fernández Díaz denies having met with Villarejo despite the audio in which they talk about Operation Catalunya

Interior Minister Jorge Fernández Díaz declares this Wednesday at the Commission for the Investigation of Operation Catalonia that is followed in the Congress of Deputies. In the first bars of his appearance, the minister has publicly denied that he has ever dispatched with Commissioner Villarejo. Thus, his statements in this regard, only now he does it after the recording transcended in which the then minister instructed the police about an issue linked to the case of the Pujol and apostille: “I will deny under torture that this meeting has existed.”

Fernández Díaz: From the circumlocution to the lie

Fernández Díaz declares after he has done so for three hours the president of the Mariano Rajoy government, who has denied any knowledge of the Catalonia operation or the investigations to Podemos. Fernández Díaz said: “In the two commissions I said that Mr. Villarejo has never dispatched with me and I have not done it. I have greeted Mr. Villarejo twice in five years, the two were in institutional acts of the police, ”the minister insisted. Fernández Díaz has come to refer to “the wonders of artificial intelligence” to throw doubts about the authenticity of the recording.

The spokeswoman for Podemos, Ione Belarra, has asked the minister how he houses that information with the audio published by El País and the minister has responded that he already “manipulated” his meeting with the former director of Antifrau Daniel de Alfonso in which Fernández Díaz already admitted the knowledge of the dirty war in Catalonia.

Regarding the searches for information from Deputies of Podemos in 2015 and 2016 carried out by agents of the National Police Corps, the former Interior Minister recalled that, between police and civil guards, 150,000 people depend on him and who does not know what all of them do.

Belarra has asked him if he is still a friend of Mariano Rajoy. “Indeed, I am honored to have a very good relationship with Mr. Mariano Rajoy. I have followed his appearance and I feel very identified with what I have said, ”said Fernández Díaz. Then he has appointed the deputies present and had signs of affection with them. Fernández Díaz is supersed at militancy in the PP since 2021 on the occasion of its processing in the Kitchen case, whereby the Anti -Corruption Prosecutor’s Office asks for 15 years in jail.

The PNV spokesman Mikel Legarda, reminded Fernández Díaz who also said he did not know who had recorded him in his office with De Alfonso and then changed version in his memoirs and admitted that he knew that the police had put the micros. He added that the General Police Police Station conducted an opinion in which he denies that he affirmed in that recording issues such as “the Prosecutor’s Office refines it.”

Fernández Díaz urged with Villarejo the operation Catalunya against Pujol: “I will deny under torture that this meeting has existed”



EH Bildu spokesman Jon Iñarritu has asked him to go to the Research Commission again so that the audio could be exposed and comment on each paragraph with the appearing party. On the recording of the conversation with Villarejo, Fernández Díaz has insisted Iñarritu: “I have tried to evoke when that could be and I do not get to do it.” The deputy has insisted if he maintains that he never met with the commissioner. “Surely,” Fernández Díaz has settled.