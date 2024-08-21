Former Argentine President Alberto Fernández (2019-2023) filed a criminal complaint this Wednesday (21) against his ex-wife Fabiola Yáñez for “breach of confidentiality”, after the release of intimate videos of the politician that were published by the press due to the former first lady’s complaint of domestic violence, local press reported.

The complaint was filed with the federal courts in Comodoro Py and accuses Yáñez of the crimes of breach of confidentiality and illegitimate access to the Google cloud, according to the text, which was accessed by several Argentine portals.

Fernández said the videos were on a phone he owned and had given to his two-year-old son with Yáñez.

“Fabiola is the only person who had access to the information that was released,” says the complaint, which argues that its release was illegal because it was taken from a private account of the former president.

Yáñez herself said during a television interview this month that she had found private photos and videos of her ex-partner on her son’s cell phone.

“The fact that my son has a cell phone does not allow Mrs. Yáñez to extract private information about me and third parties outside of the process,” the text alleges.

The files in question are videos allegedly filmed by Fernández, in which he can be heard speaking intimately with radio and television presenter Tamara Pettinato at the Casa Rosada.

“The fact that I am here to denounce is the dissemination of some videos in which I meet with Tamara Pettinato, a person I have known for many years, I know her integrity and she only had lunch with me after an interview she did with me in the cordial and good-humored terms of the bond of trust that unites us,” Fernández declared about the videos, in which the presenter is heard saying “I love you” to the then president.

The videos were broadcast on Argentine television channels and news portals and caused great commotion in society, in the context of the complaint of gender violence presented by Yáñez.

Fernández said he was the victim of a “smear campaign” through a “targeted action” to “violate” his privacy and that of third parties through the “drop-by-drop, decontextualized dissemination of stolen and illegally disclosed private information,” and asked the courts to order the cessation of the dissemination or reproduction of the material taken from his cell phone.

The former president was charged last week with the crime of serious injuries doubly aggravated by the bond and for having occurred in a context of gender violence and coercive threats to the detriment of his ex-wife.

On Thursday (22), prosecutor Ramiro González will hear the first testimonies.

In his indictment, González stated that Yáñez “suffered a relationship marked by harassment, psychological harassment and physical aggression in a context of gender and domestic violence,” based “on an asymmetrical and unequal power relationship that developed over time, which was exponentially increased by Fernández’s election as president,” in 2019, and “the exercise of office,” until December of last year.

