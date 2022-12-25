The Argentine president, Alberto Fernandez, was denounced again this Sunday by the opposition under the crimes of “sedition” and “treason”, after the president refused to abide by the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice which required him to return funds to Buenos Aires.

“Disobeying the ruling of the Supreme Court is disobeying the constitutional order. They have to go to jail! Together with (national deputies) Fernando Iglesias and Sabrina Ajmechet we file a complaint for the crime of sedition and treason against the Homeland”, wrote the leader of the Republican Proposal (PRO) -main opposition faction-, Patricia Bullrich on her Twitter account.

Under his tweet, Bullrich, who is also positioned as a possible presidential candidate for 2023, included the document that he presented before the Argentine Justice suing the head of state and 18 other provincial governors of the country who supported Fernández’s decision.

“The people denounced incurred in a usurpation of functions that implies a serious attack against the democratic order, which, in accordance with article 36 of the National Constitution, implies the nullity of their acts,” the complaint remarked.

“These acts must be punished with the penalties provided for traitors to the homeland, that is, the perpetual disqualification of their perpetrators from holding public office, their impossibility of accessing the benefits of pardon or sentence commutation and the imprescriptibility of legal actions to persecute them,” the document concluded.

Last Friday, the Argentine president had already been denounced by the former deputy and leader of the Civic Coalition -another opposition faction-, Elisa Carrió, together with legislators from his block, accusing him of the crimes of uprising, judicial disobedience, abuse of authority and violation of the duties of a public official, as stated in the text to which EFE had access.

In addition, the complaint extends to officials of the Fernández cabinet, such as the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo De Pedro; that of Economy, Sergio Massa; and the Chief of Staff, Juan Manzur.

The controversy over the funds began in 2020, when the government of the Peronist Fernández cut the income that must go to the capital, an autonomous state like the Argentine provinces, for the distribution of the taxes that the Treasury collects and that must be distributed among the provinces and the city of Buenos Aires.

The mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, one of the main figures of the opposition, went to the Supreme Court, which last Wednesday agreed with him and ruled that the Executive Branch restore to Buenos Aires 2.95% of the funds of the so-called federal coparticipation. The city should receive 180,000 million pesos (997 million dollars) in addition to what it already receives.

EFE

