The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, said this Wednesday (21) that he understands the decision of the national team not to visit the Casa Rosada (seat of government) during the eve celebrations in the streets of Buenos Aires.

“Today I read in a newspaper that Alberto Fernández is the only president who has not received a world champion football team, and maybe it has to do with the decision I made not to mix politics and football,” said Fernández in an interview with radio station Radio con You.

“There will always be time to talk with Messi and Scaloni, now it’s their time. I think we have to stop thinking so much about ourselves; the national team is not mine, it is not the Front of All [coalizão governista]nor the opposition, it belongs to everyone,” he added.

The caravan carrying the Argentine team left shortly before 11:30 am on Tuesday the Argentine Football Association (AFA) sports complex in Ezeiza, in the province of Buenos Aires, to be received by a crowd of supporters.

Five hours later, the players left the convertible bus and culminated their celebrations with an “Olympic lap” in a helicopter, without visiting the intersection of the 25 de Maio highway and the 9 de Julio Avenue, which would be the final point of the celebration with the public, or go to Casa Rosada, where the government set up a stage to receive the selection.

The players claimed “tiredness” and “difficulty getting there”, according to Fernández, who repeatedly claimed to have “respect” for this decision.

“I don’t mind not having them if they are tired and want to do something else. I am not offended”, said the Argentine president, clarifying that he had not spoken to anyone from the national team other than midfielder Papu Gómez, who sent him a “love message” on Instagram.

Regarding Tuesday’s celebrations in Buenos Aires, where more than 4 million fans took to the streets to receive the players, the president said it was “a popular celebration” that Argentina had never seen before, without “excesses” or “abuse”.

“It was very positive, because everything was done in an atmosphere of great tranquility, harmony and peace. I celebrated and enjoyed seeing people have fun, which is what I wanted after such a difficult time,” said Fernández. Although, there were injuries and arrests during the party🇧🇷

Despite the Argentine president’s peace speech, he has complicated relations with the president of the AFA, Claudio Tapia. Last year, the General Inspectorate of Justice (IGJ), linked to the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights, opened an investigation after complaints that pointed to irregularities in the 2020 assembly in which the top hat’s mandate was extended until 2025.

In addition, Fernández has relationships with other football managers that Tapia considers interested in taking his position.