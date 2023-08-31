The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, criticized this Wednesday (30) the governors who said they will not pay the bonus of 60 thousand pesos (about R$ 840) to public servants.

The payment is part of a plan announced on Sunday (27) by the Minister of Economy and Peronist pre-candidate for the presidency, Sergio Massa, to try to alleviate the impacts of the 22% devaluation of the peso in purchasing power, a measure promoted by the Fernández administration. on the 14th, after the victory of the libertarian Javier Milei in the Argentine presidential primaries.

The City Hall of Buenos Aires and the governments of 11 provinces have announced that they will not make the payments and that they will maintain salary agreements established with employees prior to the presentation of Massa’s plan.

In a speech in the province of Catamarca, Fernández ironized: “It strikes me that Catamarca and La Rioja can pay the allowance and the richest city in the country has difficulties in doing so”, in a jab directed at the mayor of Buenos Aires, the opposition Horacio Rodriguez Larreta.

“And this, so that no one gets confused, is not the ‘platita plan’ [apelido dado pela oposição ao pacote]is the ‘justice plan’, [para] let those who have more distribute it better. It is nothing else,” said the Argentine president.

Massa’s plan also provides for a bonus of 60,000 pesos for employees in the private sector who earn up to 400,000 pesos (R$5,600) in two monthly installments, which would have the cost assumed by the State from tax incentives.

Fernández also addressed businessmen in his speech in Catamarca. “Think about the community you live in and stop thinking about your pocketbook. With this, we are doing a little justice,” he said.

Fernández, who decided not to run for a second term in October’s presidential election, is expected to leave the Casa Rosada in December with Argentina facing a 2.5% recession, according to an estimate released by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in late July, and an inflation of 170%, according to projections by private Argentine analysts.