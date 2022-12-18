The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, celebrated the victory of the Argentine national team in the final of the World Cup in Qatar this Sunday afternoon (18.Dec.2022). In your profile on twitterthanked the players and the coaching staff.

“Thank you to the players and coaching staff. They are the example that we should not give up. That we have a great people and a great future.”he declared in a post with a photo of his family.

On Saturday (17.10), the president said he would not go to Qatar to watch the match. At the time, Fernández claimed to be superstitious and that he would watch the game at home, “like millions of compatriots”🇧🇷

The Argentine national team won the Qatar Football Cup by beating the French team on penalties and reached its 3rd world title.

The game

The selection led by coach Lionel Scaloni dominated the actions in the first stage of the match and opened up a 2-0 lead, goals from Messi and Di Maria. In the final stage, the French sought a tie with 2 goals from Mbappé and forced extra time. In extra time, 1 more goal for each side and decision on penalties.

In the maximum penalties, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez took a free kick from France and gave Argentina the advantage. The Europeans still missed another charge. In the end, the score was 4-2 for Argentina.