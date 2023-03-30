President of Argentina met with his North American counterpart this Wednesday (29.Mar.2023), at the White House

US President Joe Biden met up this Wednesday (29.Mar.2023) with his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernández, at the White House. The meeting was scheduled for July 2022, but had to be postponed after the American leader contracted covid.

During the meeting, the Argentine president asked Biden to maintain support for the country at the IMF (International Monetary Fund). “I hope they continue to accompany us as before”, said Fernandez. In March 2022, Argentina signed the 21st agreement with the financial body to try to control inflation in the country.

“You [Biden] knows that in Argentina we are suffering the worst drought since 1929. This has complicated our economy a lot and we are presenting this new reality to the credit agencies”he added.

“Nothing is out of our reach if we work together.”, declared Biden. he stated that cooperation between the two countries is an opportunity to increase economic integration and financial exchange.

“I think we have a very good chance to continue deepening our economic relations on cooperation issues such as clean energy, minerals, technology, and security,” added the American.

Joe Biden even thanked Argentina’s support for Ukraine in the war against Russia.

“We will continue to uphold the values ​​we share, including at the United Nations, so thank you very much for the stand you have taken, where we unitedly condemn Russian aggression against the Ukrainian people.”said the US president.

After the meeting, the Argentine delegation traveled to the country’s embassy in Washington.