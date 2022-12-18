The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, thanked the message from president-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who congratulated the Argentines for winning the World Cup final, in a post on Twitter.

“Thank you dear friend Lula. Our players and coaching staff achieved a deserved victory, the result of hard work, effort and commitment to our people. Our eternal gratitude. They filled us with joy. Argentina won and if Argentina wins, Latin America wins”, wrote the representative in response to Lula’s tweet.

Fernández was with Lula after his election victory in October and has already confirmed his presence at the PT’s inauguration, on January 1, 2023.