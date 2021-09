Fernández announces changes in the ministry to try to contain crisis

Crisis began with the government’s defeat in the legislative primaries, last Sunday| Photo: EFE/Presidency of Argentina/Esteban Collazo

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, announced this Friday (17) a series of changes in his ministry, to try to circumvent the crisis generated by the government’s defeat in the so-called Paso, Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory elections, in which they were The candidates who will compete in the November 14 elections for the renewal of half of the Chamber of Deputies and a third of the Argentine Senate are defined.

The new chief of staff will be the governor of Tucumán, Juan Manzur, who will replace Santiago Cafiero, the new foreign minister. Aníbal Fernández will return to the Security portfolio, replacing Sabina Frederic.

Other changes confirmed by Fernández were the appointments of Julián Domínguez (Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries), Jaime Perzyck (Education) and Daniel Filmus (Science and Technology), as well as Juan Ross as the new Communications and Press secretary. This replaces Juan Pablo Biondi, who resigned on Friday with a message critical of Vice President Cristina Kirchner.

This Friday, it was also confirmed that Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, Minister of the Interior, will remain in office – his request to denounce him on Wednesday (15) was what triggered the wave of resignation requests for names linked to Kirchner in the high echelon of the Argentine government.