Argentine inflation rises like foam. It reached 8.4% in April and 108.8 year-on-year, the highest since the corralito crisis in 2001. It had already broken its own record in March, with 104.3%, and it will surely do so during May, when it measure the impact of the run against the peso that at the end of April triggered the prices of the dollar in the financial markets. The Peronist government has no compass, in the midst of a harsh electoral campaign, without clear candidates to renew its mandate in October and fractured in internal fights. The president, Alberto Fernández, anticipated the data that INDEC gave this Friday with a long interview with a related journalist. “Last night [por el jueves] talked about it with [el ministro de Economía] Sergio (Masa). We have to set ourselves some definitive objective to stop this, there are many causes that are generating this, ”he said. It may already be too late to set a goal. The most optimistic forecasts expect 120% inflation for December, while Massa embraces the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a remedy against a devaluation.

Inflation in April was especially high in food, at 10.1%, almost two points above the monthly average. The phenomenon has been repeated since the start of the year. A World Bank study released this Thursday placed Argentina second on the list of countries where food has risen the most in the world, only surpassed by Lebanon and ahead of Zimbabwe and Iran.

The data especially worries the Government, because it hits the spinal cord of its electorate, the poorest, the one that is concentrated above all in the industrial suburbs of Buenos Aires. Fernández has left the administration of the economic crisis in the hands of Massa, while he is dedicated to campaigning for the Peronist candidate in October to leave the primary elections scheduled for August. His decision, prior to renouncing the possibility of re-election, exasperates Massa, who wants to be handpicked as a representative of the ruling party on the ballot, and Kirchnerism, who wants the minister to be. The political noise is such that Massa himself warned on Thursday that the “quilombo” does not help him to stabilize the economic indicators. “We don’t get another quilombo. Politics sometimes puts on a sad show showing their miseries and their fights on the radio or television, when in reality we have to face the worst debt in history, a pandemic that changed human behavior, forced us to change the health system, a war that others gave but that changed our prices,” Massa said. The message is that he does not want to have to discuss his candidacy with other Peronist rivals.

Fernández, meanwhile, tries to lower tensions. That is why he said that he talks “with Sergio” about the problem of inflation, the main problem of his management. “There are many causes that are generating this,” he said. “One is the speculation that there may be a devaluation, that the blue dollar [no oficial] go up, the ‘just in case we increase’. It is what I called self-constructed inflation, psychological inflation”. It is not the first time that the Argentine president considers inflation to be a psychological phenomenon, to the exasperation of government and opposition economists, who have not found the origin of such a trauma for years.

The crisis, meanwhile, stirs up the ghosts of extreme measures and gives wings to the extreme right. The presidential candidate Javier Milei is a good example of this. While he harangues his people to end “the political caste”, he grows in the polls with the promise of dollarizing the economy to magically end inflation. Milei is economical and defends his proposal loudly in the television studios. His detractors remind him that with the Central Bank’s reserves close to zero, a similar measure should be carried out at a parity of the peso with the dollar close to 7,000 pesos, 14 times higher than the current one.

