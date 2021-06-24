There are few saddles still to be assigned on the MotoGP riders market in view of 2022, but expanding the horizon to Moto2 and the surprises of this 2021 the meat on the fire of a barbecue that could cook until August 15th. Today is the day the team is announced VR46-Aramco who will field two Ducatis in MotoGP, one entrusted to Luca Marini and the other probably owned by Marco Bezzecchi, now in his third season in Moto2, the second with the VR46 team.

The goal of the team that will be managed by Alessio ‘Uccio’ Salucci is to have a winning ‘nursery’ in Moto2 to raise talents at home with which to hunt for great satisfactions in MotoGP, a bit like what happened with the riders. academy which currently boasts two titles in the CEV (Nicolò Bulega and Dennis Foggia) and two in Moto2 (with Franco Morbidelli in 2017 and with Francesco Bagnaia in 2018). According to what is reported by today’s edition of The Corriere dello Sport despite the denials by Valentino Rossi himself, the objectives of the VR46 for the Moto2 2022 are the two riders who at their debut in Moto3 and Moto2 are forging ahead. Pedro Acosta in Moto3 he is in full swing towards the record of the youngest rider to win a World Championship, Raul Fernandez instead he has already obtained two victories in the first year in Moto2, revealing himself to be a far from docile opponent for Remy Gardner, championship leader and already certain of a MotoGP saddle in 2021 with the Tech-3 KTM team.

The Austrian company must therefore defend its talents from the aims of VR46, which has come short of made in Italy talents and if it has to open its doors to foreigners, it wants to do so by aiming for the best products on the market. Valentino Rossi in the summer break will decide whether to continue racing after 2021, but if he wants to, he can do it in the owned team – with Marco Bezzecchi still to keep in Moto2 at that point – because the Petronas structure looks to other profiles. Passport reasons push for the promotion within the Malaysian team of Jake Dixon from the middle class upstairs – to the delight of the British broadcasters orphaned by Cal Crutchlow – but the track that leads to a suggestive name is not to be excluded: Toprak Razgatglioglu. The Turkish rider – currently second in Superbike behind Jonathan Rea – is supported by Red Bull, but without Rossi in the team in 2022, relations with Monster Energy could change and at that point Kenan Sofuoglu’s protege could become a very serious candidate to collect the Witness of the Doctor within the team captained by Razlan Razali.