The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, acknowledged this Thursday (2) that violence and organized crime are “a very serious problem” in the Rosario region and that “something more will have to be done”, after a shooting attack against Lionel Messi’s wife’s family supermarket and threats made to the player.

“We are doing a lot, but, evidently, something more will have to be done”, guaranteed the head of state, during a government act in the city of La Poma, in the province of Salta, in the north of the country.

Early this Thursday, the supermarket owned by Messi’s wife, Antonela Rocuzzo, located in Rosário, was shot at, in an incident that left no injuries.

The perpetrators of the attack also left a message addressed to the Paris Saint-Germain player and the mayor of the city, Pablo Javkin.

“Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is also a target, he will not protect you”, wrote the criminals on a cardboard that was found in front of the establishment.

Fernández admitted the seriousness of the situation in the hometown of the number 10 of the Argentine national team.

“There, in Rosario, the problem of violence and organized crime is very serious”, said the head of state.

According to information obtained by the police, the shots took place around 3 am local and Brasília. In all, there were 14 shots against the facade of the Rocuzzo family establishment, which is located in the western region of Rosário.

Most of the shots hit one of the supermarket’s three metal doors. Police believe the shooters were on a motorbike.

In the morning, Javkin held a press conference and blamed criminal gangs, forces “that have weapons and those that control those that have the power to investigate crimes”, which should “protect” the population.

“I doubt everything,” said the mayor, who the day before had had a meeting with the police of the province of Santa Fe, the Federal and Airport Police, among other security agencies.

Javkin claimed that the perpetrators of the attack on Messi’s wife’s family supermarket were seeking “repercussion”.

He said he spoke by telephone with the Minister of Security, Aníbal Fernández, and with the governor of Santa Fe, the Peronist Omar Perotti, but demanded that both of them and the president go to the city.

“I want you to come here. How far is it for the president to get here? Get over here!”, she snapped.