“There is room in the background” is still running with its ninth season. With the new occurrences of the Maldini and the Gonzales, in the last chapter of the series we have seen what happened to Joel, who finally decides to go see Fernanda de las Casas in Spain.

Thus, convinced that it is time to go for the person he loves, despite the claims of his mother and Teresita, who tell him that his relationship with the young woman has ended and he must accept it, he insists on traveling; however, everything changed with a confession.

Fernanda and Joel in “In the background there is room 2022″

Fernanda de las Casas was played by Nataniel Sánchez. Photo: America TV

As he prepares to leave the country, after Diego Montalván told him that Fernanda always asks about him and misses him, Peter arrives to present him with a revealing audio that makes Joel see reason.

“Joel Gonzales, you are an idiot. Peter, I’m not going to back down. Ours is over and forever” were Fernanda’s words after being warned by Peter of her ex-partner’s intentions.

Furious, Joel understands what has happened: Diego lied to him about Fernanda’s interest, since his only goal was for him to leave the country as quickly as possible. Knowing this, he enters Francesca’s house to look for Montalván and reproach him for having deceived him.

“I offered them a lot of money to leave, but they preferred to stay. That’s how you act, you just want revenge. I will dedicate my whole life to making their existence impossible for them”, answered Diego.