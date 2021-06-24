Nicole Zignago surprised in her most recent publication on Instagram, where she presented and confessed her love to Fernanda Piña, her current sentimental partner.

The singer’s daughter Gian Marco He confirmed his romance with a tender text and received the support of his followers and other well-known figures in the artistic world, including that of his father.

“How important is love in all its forms. How important it is to recognize yourself with who you have next to you. How important it is to be honest. How important it is to let yourself be. You are my destiny and constant reflection. Loving is fine. With you everything is fine“Was the message that Nicole Zignago wrote to her girlfriend.

Given this, Fernanda Piña Also the same, but he shared an extensive message where he affirmed the great love he feels for the young singer.

“Loving you has reminded me how easy it is to be, love, live and share. With you everything is a yes. How fortunate I am to see you and know you. Sharing my path with you has been the most beautiful thing I have done for me. My constant destiny and my constant reflection. Thanks for being and showing up. Every day by your side is a precious reminder to return to my true self. To the real Fer, ”he wrote.

“Your love hugs me, reminds me to be strong and soft at the same time. It makes me brave to go where I did not want to see and it makes me see again what I had stopped seeing. Thank you for everything you have done with me for just being you and loving me ”, added the couple from Nicole zignago.

Fernanda Piña dedicates a message of love to Nicole Zignago. Photo: Fernanda Piña / Instagram

To the surprise of many, Gian Marco reacted to the publication of his daughter’s girlfriend with a heart emoticon, shocking the followers, who congratulated the Peruvian singer for supporting his daughter.

Gian Marco supports his daughter. Photo: Fernanda Piña / Instagram

Nicole Zignago, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.