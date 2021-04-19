The participant of the Dakar 2020, Fernanda kanno He surprised his Instagram followers by joining the challenge of “I do not know”, of the group Explosión de Iquitos. Likewise, the journalist is not the only participant in the Tiktok challenge, since Peruvian artists such as Maricarmen Marin, Yiddá Eslava and Kate Candela also did it.

The catchy song of this group is causing a sensation not only on Tiktok, but on various platforms. Not only did the song go viral, but so did the choreography. That is why Kanno did not hesitate to take advantage of this musical wave.

Fernanda did the Tiktok challenge in her own way, as she looked very happy with her three friends in the middle of the desert. A few hours after uploading the video, on his Instagram account, it already has more than 8,000 ‘likes’.

La Uchulú celebrates a million followers on Tik Tok

The creator of the steps and who made the song fashionable was the TikTok celebrity La Uchulú. “We are already a million chululitos in Tiktok, I love you, thank you very much. Let’s go for more! ”, Said the young man on his social networks.

Esau Reátegui Wong, named after the character La Uchulú, won the affection of the people thanks to the dance steps of the song “I don’t know”, by the Explosión de Iquitos orchestra.