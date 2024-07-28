Eighteen days have passed since the family of Fernanda Anahís Molina Vásquez has heard nothing from her, so in accordance with the operating protocols, the Chihuahua State Search Commission issued an investigation with a reward for anyone who provides information to locate her.

This young woman disappeared last July 9 when she traveled from Ciudad Juárez to Saucillo, where she was going to take an exam to enter the Ricardo Flores Magón Rural Normal School.

Since that day, the teenager, whose whereabouts are unknown, traveled from Ciudad Juárez, where she is from, to the aforementioned place.

According to the investigation issued by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), the last thing that was known about her was that she boarded a bus from the Omnibus line in Saucillo to return to the border.

Fernanda Anahís’ family and friends asked the community to help them find her, sharing her photograph, personal information and physical characteristics on social media.

Fernanda is eighteen years old, 1.51 meters tall, has a thin build, weighs 45 kilograms, has brown eyes, a medium straight nose, light brown complexion, and her hair is dark brown, wavy and long.

If you have information about the whereabouts of this person, you can call 911 and/or 089.